Your Horoscope For Monday June 6th
- Aries – Mercury is in your Third House (of Communication) giving you the confidence to get through the uneasy conversation you need to have today. Don’t worry, after you have this conversation and everything is said, you’ll be able to enjoy your weekend and you’ll feel like a weight has been lifted from you.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Taurus – Venus is in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) and it’s going to help you spice up your romantic relationships. It will be best if you start the weekend off slowly and have an intimate dinner in. After dinner, don’t be afraid to get a little crazy; it will be worth it.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Gemini – Love is right around the corner; you’ve been having some off days lately but with Venus in your First House (of Self-Image) you’re going start feeling yourself today. It’s okay to be a little conceited because you’re going need it this weekend when you and your friends go on an adventure and someone catches your eye.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is white.
- Cancer – Your life is being consumed by work, and it seems like you and your partner are in different worlds. Take that as a sign to make some time for them today. With Venus in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage) you’re going to be able to pause your work and spend tonight and the weekend with them and rekindle that flame.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is red.
- Leo – Saturn is in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security) which is going to make you more in touch with your parental instincts. This is going to come in handy because your friends may need a voice of reason in their drama. This may seem like it’ll take the whole weekend from you, but don’t worry this will be over before you know it and you’ll be able to get back to your fun plans!
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is black.
- Virgo – Someone you’re close to will act without thinking and they may hurt your feelings. They need some time to reflect and so do you. Saturn is in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth & Undoing and Privacy & Secret) helping you see what’s really bothering you. Take this weekend and reflect on your own and seek out someone you trust and get support from.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is green.
- Libra – There could be doubt surrounding you today; try your best and listen to your heart to guide you through it. Neptune is in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) paving a clear path for you. Before you venture out, take the weekend and make a plan for new adventures you could go on. It may seem daunting but you got this!
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is brown.
- Scorpio – You seem to have a limitless amount of charm today, and you may want to use it to your advantage. Neptune is in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money) so it may be wise to use that charm on your partner so they can pour a little more attention on you. You’ll have them in the palm of your hands so you can make them do almost anything for you this weekend. Enjoy!
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Sagittarius – You’re trying to figure out what’s the next best move to become more successful. With Saturn in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals) you’re going to move forward and leave all the stress behind you. And what better way to start off your weekend?! Kick back and get ready to have the best weekend you’ve had in a while.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is orange.
- Capricorn – Uranus is in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) showing you the error in your ways. You’re going to be so caught up in your thoughts and feelings this weekend but once Monday comes around you’ll be ready to show people you’ve changed and be able to turn over a new leaf.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is purple.
- Aquarius – Uranus is going to be in your Sixth House (of Work and Health) helping you make progress in your most needed areas. Even though you want to improve your daily habits and become healthier, Uranus is mainly going to focus on your career. Take full advantage of your weekend to make lists, weigh the pros and cons, and even come up with new careers for yourself. This weekend may fly by but you’ll be in a better mind set and ready to tackle the coming week.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Pisces – Your attention is going to be on your goals for the future; make a vision board and write down all your dreams and organize them by the ones that are more doable right now and the ones that require more time and energy. Uranus is in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession and Responsibility) to help you with this. Take this weekend and call in some help from others to see if they can guide you in the right direction.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is rose gold.