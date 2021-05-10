Your Horoscope For Monday May 10th
- Aries – Saturn is in your Sixth House (of Work and Health) so you’re going to be able to separate work and pleasure today. You have a lot of things to get done at work and you don’t need any distractions, so focus on work and just forget about everything else.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Taurus – It may be good if you allow your imagination to soar today; it can unlock so many doors for you. Mercury is in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) letting you embrace this new wild and carefree side of yourself.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is white.
- Gemini – The Moon enters your First House (of Self-Image) allowing you to get a fresh emotional start in your life. It’s time to let go of all your baggage; it’s not allowing you to move forward, it’s just bringing you down. You’re going to see how wonderful a person you are and wonder what took you so long to let go.
- You day is an 8.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Cancer – Jupiter is present in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) giving you a fresh perspective on life. Get out of the house and enjoy something different; this can lead you to the path that will make you the happiest. Just enjoy the ride and be free.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Leo – You’re going to be tempted to focus on office drama, but with Saturn in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession and Responsibility) it’s going to be easier for you to focus on your job. You’re not going to allow anything to shift your focus.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is red.
- Virgo – Neptune is in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth & Undoing, Privacy & Secret) to help you enjoy some time in quiet and solitude. Take today to reflect upon events as you prepare yourself for this new part of your life.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is orange.
- Libra – Tensions are running high today and this may cause you to get into some fights with people close to you. Something you say could be taken the wrong way, so think before you speak. Jupiter is in your Third House (of Communication) to help give you the sense of calmness you need.
- Your day is a 5.
- Your energy color is green.
- Scorpio – You may come across something interesting and you’ll find yourself wanting to learn more about this topic. Neptune is in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) feeding your desire to learn more.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Sagittarius – Mercury is in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality), which is going to heighten all your emotions as you deal with some struggles. Take this opportunity to connect and lean on your loved ones. You’re going to need their help if you want to get over this hump.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Capricorn – The Sun is in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money) giving you this extra confidence to lift your spirits today. You’ve been doubting yourself for some time now; don’t allow doubt to rule over you!
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is purple.
- Aquarius – You’re going to be there for a family member or close friend; they’ll need your love and empathy today. Neptune is in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage) to ensure that you’re giving the best part of you.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is black.
- Pisces – Jupiter is going to be in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) causing your head to be in the clouds. Your sense of adventure is running high, but don’t buy your ticket to a far off place just yet. Go with some friends to a new ethnic restaurant and spend some time learning about this new culture.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is brown.