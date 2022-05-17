Your Horoscope For Monday May 16th
- Aries – It is likely that you will be interacting with people, and your conversations will be filled with new knowledge. You are motivated to do so by Mercury in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning).
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Taurus – If you are going to share your ideas in the future, then you definitely should have a go-getter attitude. When Venus is in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals), be vocal and insistent about your goals. Have fun along the way.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is white.
- Gemini – It's been a wonky year and full of uncertainty, so you don't know what to do next with your life. Spend the day with your family and friends. Share your concerns and listen to theirs. You are supported by the Sun in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots, and Security).
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is green.
- Cancer – You want to get ahead in your career, but you're hesitant to make any rash decisions. If you want the job, you will have to jump in with both feet if you have that kind of time. This will ease the anxiety of the unknown for a little while, as Saturn is in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession, and Responsibility).
- Your day is a 5.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Leo – Take some time for yourself and take a well-deserved break. Overthinking won't help you. You need rest and energy to have fun with Venus in your Sixth House (of Work and Health).
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is red.
- Virgo – Take the plunge now, and rip off that Band-Aid. Your love life has been too safe. In your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality), Venus makes it clear you won't achieve anything just by sitting around.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is black.
- Libra – You should focus more on your body language then on what you're saying with your words when you're facing a tough situation. Neptune will be in your Third House (of Communication), which will help you get through the day.
- Your day is a 5.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Scorpio – Be careful of sending out vibes that may push others away. It may be true that you aren't as trusting of new things or people, but you should avoid pushing people away before they have had a chance to prove themselves. Saturn is in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth and Undoing, Privacy and Secrets), resulting in this new change in your personality.
- Your day is a 5.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Sagittarius – You have this extra boost of confidence today due to the Sun being in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money). For some time now, you've doubted yourself. Don't let doubt win!
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Capricorn – Don't worry about making a good impression if you meet new people. You will shine like a star because Uranus is in your First House (of Self-Image). You can use this energy to make it easier for you to connect with these new people and remind yourself who you are.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is orange.
- Aquarius – Imagination and fantasy abound today thanks to the Sun's placement in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure, and Romance). Embrace it, it will make your life more interesting, and you will think outside the box. The change you need is a welcome one.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is brown.
- Pisces – The excitement is gone with your loved one. Consequently, your relationships are tense today. Your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage) is ruled by Venus, and this energy will remind you and your partner why you fell in love in the first place. Take advantage of this energy and spice things up a bit.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is purple.