Your Horoscope For Monday May 17th
- Aries – There’s nothing that can shake you from your core beliefs today. Mars is going to your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) to help you through living your life to the fullest but still staying true to them.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is green.
- Taurus – Mars is going to be in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security) highlighting your needs for more simplicity and familiarity in your life. You’re going to be taking care of others and your heart is in a good place to do so.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is white.
- Gemini – You’re getting tired of waiting for others to catch up to you, and you may just venture out completely solo. This is going to come easy for you with Venus and Mars coming into your Second House (of Self Worth) to give you the confidence to go out on your own.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Cancer – The Moon is in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) helping you see the joy in having an adventure with some friends. You’re going to feel drawn to activities that inspire you to live outside of your comfort zone.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Leo – The energy today is going to keep you grounded. You still have your fantasies, but there’s going to be balance today. You’ll release tension that you’ve been holding onto for some time, and thanks to Venus in your Sixth House (of Work and Health) the balance will stick around.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is red.
- Virgo – Saturn is in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) encouraging you to see more options and possibilities. This mindset can distract you from the tasks you have to do, so try and stay focused on what needs to get done.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Libra – You’ve been in your feels for way too long, and today is the tipping point and you’re going to share them. Mars is in your Third House (of Communication) to give you the confidence and right words you need, in order to do so.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is purple.
- Scorpio – Pluto is in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth and Undoing, Privacy and Secret) prompting a need for a little privacy, anonymity, rest and a break from your daily life. So take a breather and just try and rewind a tad. You definitely need it.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Sagittarius – You’re going to focus on your relationships today, with a little more focus on your romantic ones. Venus is going to be in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) helping you two remember why you started this journey together.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is orange.
- Capricorn – The honeymoon phase is coming to an end, but no worries, Venus is in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage) to help give you that mushy gushy love feeling again. Don’t give up so easily, there’s always a rainbow after a storm.
- Your day is a 5.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Aquarius – You’re craving for change in your daily life, but there seems to be none in sight. Uranus is in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals) to show you that you need to have a goal to work towards, and you might see a change in your daily life.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is black.
- Pisces – The New Moon is bringing energy to your Tenth House (of Career, Profession and Responsibility). This energy is going to drive you to work harder to make sure people are looking at you more serious. There’s nothing that could stop you from making these gains.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is brown.