Your Horoscope For Monday May 2nd
- Aries – You need a schedule in order to function, but there are going to be some unforeseen events that push you off your routine. Don’t freak out. It’s time for you to ask for help and talk about your anxiety. With Pluto present in your Third House (of Communication) this will be easy for you.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is white.
- Taurus – You have so much going for you, but you may feel like you’re not going anywhere. Don’t stress over it because Uranus is in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals) and is going to help you to realize your potential.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is purple.
- Gemini – Jupiter is in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession and Responsibility) marking the beginning of a very busy time for you. You’re going to need to be on top of every little detail or else things may fall through the cracks and you can’t afford that.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Cancer – It feels like your life is lacking some excitement. Well today you’ll get a full load of excitement. Pluto is in your in Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) and there’s going to be some light drama circling you and your friends. Embrace this and just laugh it off at the end of the day.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Leo – You’re always thinking of others and putting their needs above yours. Today Uranus is in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth & Undoing and Privacy & Secret) bringing good karma your way. You never ask for anything in return, but today it’s going to be all about you.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is black.
- Virgo – Mercury is in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage) creating a loving energy for you and your partner to spend the day in each other’s company. Things have been tough for you guys, but today will good for you both.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Libra – Uranus is in your First House (of Self-Image) helping to remind you that you’re an awesome person and you need to face the day with confidence. You got the day in the bag, just believe.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is red.
- Scorpio – Some great news could come today and turn your life upside down. Mercury is in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money) letting you embrace this change. You’ve always doubted your worth but today puts an end to that.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is green.
- Sagittarius – You’ve been living your life one day at a time, but it seems to be the same old same old. You’re dying for some adventure; it doesn’t have to be a huge one. Well, Mars is in your Sixth House (of Work and Health) and you’re going to be able to find the perfect thing to get your mental health on track again.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Capricorn – Neptune is in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) and you’re finally going to be able to let go of some negative energy. By doing this you’ll be able to connect with your partner on a whole new level, and the two of you will be happier than ever.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Aquarius – You’re looking to experience life more today, and with Neptune in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) you’re going to be attached to your morals so it’s going to be hard for you to just drop everything and jet off. You have to find a way to get your new experiences but still stay true to yourself.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is orange.
- Pisces – You haven’t heard from a friend in a while, reach out to and catch up with them. Mars is in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security) highlighting that this friend is more like family and you need to treat them that way.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is brown.