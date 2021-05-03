Your Horoscope For Monday May 3rd
- Aries – The Moon is in your First House (of Self-Image) today making it easy to feel good about yourself and your relationships. Take this energy and put it towards doing something good for your community during a time like this.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Taurus – It’s going to be challenging to integrate your need for independence with your powerful desire to stick with what you know best. Saturn is in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals) to push you to be more of your own person. Things will be so much better for you.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is white.
- Gemini – Get ready to speak your mind as Mercury enters your Third House (of Communication). You’ve been bottling up all your emotions and if you don’t let them out soon you may explode on the wrong people. It’s best to write down everything you’re feeling so that when you speak, you’re cool, calm and collected.
- Your day is a 5.
- Your energy color is green.
- Cancer – You’re in a self-contained mood and you’ll be more than happy to spend big chunks of the day by yourself. Mars is in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth & Undoing, Privacy & Secret) to give you that peace you’ve been looking for and help make some changes in your life.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is red.
- Leo – You’re always the life of the party, which is totally okay! But always being “on” takes a toll on you. Uranus is going to be in your Sixth House (of Work and Health) to give you the mental break you need.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is brown.
- Virgo – Your drive right now is to earn money; let your passion motivate you to move forward in this. Neptune is in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money) showing you that you can go at your own pace and be as successful as you want to be. When you become successful you will be confident and get your self-worth from it.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Libra – You’re going to need to listen to your intuition today, because you may meet someone who is very charming, but not what they appear to be. Listen to Saturn in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) because if you pursue this relationship, it may be over before it begins.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Scorpio – From someone who never compromises you’re going to be a pro at it and wonder why you never did it before! This is all thanks to Pluto being in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) helping you see the error in your ways.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Sagittarius – The Moon enters your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage) helping you find the way to communicate with your partner so you can find your way back to the glory days. Remember to pay attention to their love language and use that to your advantage.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is purple.
- Capricorn – You and your friends have been craving a change of pace. Well, today your wishes have been answered. Uranus is in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) and ideas for what to do will be endless. Enjoy this time with your friends, and don’t think about work or any other responsibilities.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is orange.
- Aquarius – You’re used to being the star of the show, but today you need to work behind the scenes and be more of a team player. Saturn is in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession and Responsibility) to help you stay focused on the tasks at hand, while working well with others.
- Your day is a 5.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Pisces – There’s something about your home that makes you feel calm all the time, but you’re missing your friends. Have a few friends over for a little dinner party and let them enter your safe space. This small act will deepen your friendship with them and you can thank Pluto in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security).
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is pink.