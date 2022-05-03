Your Horoscope For Monday May 9th
- Aries – Today, you need to take a deep breath when it comes to your partner and your loved ones. You're not seeing eye to eye, and you're the type of person who thinks your way is the right way. During your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage), Neptune will help you see the error in your ways, helping you learn to pause before retaliating.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is green.
- Taurus – As the Sun transits your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots, and Security), you will feel more connected to your loved ones. With all the added stress at work and from home, you've been feeling distant. Take some time to reconnect with them.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is black.
- Gemini – Consider improving your work habits. It seems like you’re always working and getting nothing done. You will be able to get organized and work in a productive manner when Mars is in your Sixth House (of Work and Health).
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is orange.
- Cancer – You are controlled by love, and it is on your brain. It's hard to focus on anything else when Mars is in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure, and Romance). Set the mood with some alone time with your partner. Both of you will enjoy it.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is red.
- Leo – You make sure only those closest to you see your best side. When Uranus stations in your First House (of Self-Image), you'll gain the confidence to acknowledge that you have flaws and aren't the perfect person.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Virgo – In your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality), Uranus is showing you the error of your ways. While you are quick to anger and jump to conclusions, there is a time and place to use these traits. Transforming yourself will serve you well in the long run.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is white.
- Libra – The day is full of demands, but you're feeling a little stressed. Take a deep breath and make a list of everything that needs to get done. You'll get organized and be ready to take on everything when Saturn is in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession, and Responsibility).
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Scorpio – Today is the day for things to happen because you've worked so hard to get this rolling. Having carefully planned and accounted for all eventualities, don't feel like it's your fault if things don't go as you expected. Mars is in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) to guide you towards your goals.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is brown.
- Sagittarius – You should feel a great deal lighter today. You are able to see and think clearly about your next steps in life as the air around you has cleared. You can relax as you take the next steps towards a better life by placing Saturn in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals).
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Capricorn – In order to be productive today you should be gentle with yourself and learn more about your needs. It's a good idea to take it easy today, and don't push yourself too hard. Mars is positioned in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth and Undoing, Privacy and Secret) to support you on this journey.
- Your day is a 5.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Aquarius – Since you've been pouring yourself into your work you've been rewarded with nothing. You will soon receive the praise that you deserve and the recognition from others, because Mars is in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money). You need to stay humble during this period, because just as soon as all this greatness comes your way, it can disappear just as quickly.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Pisces – It may be that your friends are leaning on you today, and you should step up and be there for them. You should not overthink this; just listen to them and let them speak. Pluto is in your Third House (of Communication), which gives you the confidence to speak your mind when needed.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is yellow.