Your Horoscope For Monday November 14th
- Aries – You don’t like the unknown, but in the coming days you may not know what the next step is going to be. Mercury is in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals) to remind you what your main goals are. That’s the only thing that you can control, don’t worry about others that much. Your day is a 6. Your energy color is black.
- Taurus – Pluto is heading to your Sixth House (of Work and Health) and you’re going to pay close to your daily routines, health and work. With this new focus on your life you’ll be able to accomplish more than ever before. Your day is a 10. Your energy color is orange.
- Gemini – Do not fall into temptation today and fight fire with fire, because people are going to try and test you. Your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) is putting a heavy focus on your instincts in this time of transition. Your day is a 6. Your energy color is red.
- Cancer – You’ve been thinking about work every day, to the point where it’s hard to think of anything else. But today you’re going to be distracted. With Uranus in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) you’ll welcome this. Your day is a 10. Your energy color is green.
- Leo – The Moon is in your First House (of Self-Image) making it easy to feel good about yourself and your relationships today. Take this energy and put it towards doing something good for your community during a time like this. Your day is an 8. Your energy color is rose gold.
- Virgo – The planet Mercury is in your Third House (of Communication), encouraging you to speak openly with someone close to you. Despite what you have to say, it will be easier for you to have this conversation, and both of you will benefit from it. Your day is a 7. Your energy color is maroon.
- Libra – A piece of your past is going to pop up and remind you of something that you need to change about yourself. Don’t sweat it Mars is in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth and Undoing, Privacy and Secret) to help with this time of growth for you. Your day is a 7. Your energy color is brown.
- Scorpio – The Moon is in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money) helping you sniff out overlooked assets, making all your money worries a thing of the past and discovering ways to boost your comfort. But don’t get too comfortable or you’ll take it for granted. Your day is an 8. Your energy color is purple.
- Sagittarius – You will benefit from taking the day to clean up around the house. You will stay focused on the task at hand with Mars in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession, and Responsibility). You'll feel much better once you get things done. Your day is a 7. Your energy color is pink.
- Capricorn – There’s an odd atmosphere around you and your family today. It’s important for you to not let this control your family dynamic. Mercury is in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security) reminding you that your family can get through anything. Your day is a 7. Your energy color is yellow.
- Aquarius – You can expect to make some progress in your goals today, with The Moon in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality). If you’re feeling a little overwhelmed by your tasks, ask for help. You’ll realize ou don’t have to tackle everything on your own. Your day is 9. Your energy color is white.
- Pisces – Your partner and you have been battling for some time; you feel you're right and won't budge, but think about it. This change will allow you and your partner to become closer than ever before since Venus is in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage). Your day is a 7. Your energy color is blue.