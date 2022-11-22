Your Horoscope For Monday November 28th
- Aries – After the crazy weekend that you had, it might be best if you stay to yourself today. Your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth & Undoing, Privacy & Secret) gives you the space that you need to calm down and get all refreshed.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is red.
- Taurus – You need to be a major team player today, and this may be a new thing for you, but you got it. Mars is in your Sixth House (of Work and Health) helping you see the benefit in working as a team rather than doing everything solo.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is green.
- Gemini – People will be praising you all day; it might throw you off but don’t let it. Your First House (of Self-Image) is ruled by The Sun allowing you to accept this praise without feeling guilty about it. Let yourself shine dear Gemini.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is brown.
- Cancer – Your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals) has the presence of Jupiter, helping you reach the potential that you have. You’re a reserved and cautious person, but with this energy shift you’ll be able to enjoy things that you never knew you were missing.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Leo – You feel like the rug is going to be pulled out from you. This is no way to live life, but not that easy to change. With Jupiter in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security) you’ll be able to find comfort in knowing that you’re not alone in life.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Virgo – You can’t change the people around you no matter how much you try. The only thing that you can do is control yourself. This is going to be possible with The Sun is in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality), this is going to help you have a new view of life.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is purple.
- Libra – You’re going to be put to the test today, and the only way that you’ll succeed is if you stay true to yourself. The Moon is making its way into the Second House (of Self-Worth and Money) helping to remind you just how strong a person you are.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Scorpio – It's time you put your partner first. Pause everything and make sure they know they’re your priority. Turn off your phone and plan something fun for tonight. Venus is in your Seventh House (of Patronship and Marriage) and it will be a night that you won’t forget.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is white.
- Sagittarius – You’re everyone's go to person and today is no different. The only difference is that you have Jupiter making its way to your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance). You won’t only help them, but both of you will feel better after doing so.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Capricorn – You’ve been wanting to share some issues that you’ve been having at work, but you’re just not sure how. Good news is that you have the help of Mercury in your Third House (of Communication) helping you find the right way to talk to the appropriate people.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Aquarius – It's time for you to focus more on your work performance. Yes, you get the job done, but is it truly up to the best standard? It's normal for you to struggle at times but Mars is in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession, and Responsibility) to help you do just that.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is orange.
- Pisces – People are going to be pushing you every which way, and before you snap you have to pause and think. Your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) keeps you centered and calm and you’ll be able to handle this day with ease.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is black.