Your Horoscope For Monday October 17th
- Aries – You're finally going to see the results of your hard work today! With Pluto in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession, and Responsibility), you will achieve the success you’ve been seeking. You must keep proving yourself worthy of this achievement, so don't get lazy.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Taurus – The same situations seem to end the same way for you every time. You must take responsibility for your actions and stop blaming others. During Mercury's transit of your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots, and Security), you may need help undoing some psychological foundations.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is white.
- Gemini – You might not have the cushion you thought you had when you examine your finances. If you are stressed out, don't worry. Mars is in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money) helping you save and cut back. Your month is going to be great.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Cancer – When you learn from someone who doesn't compromise, you'll wonder why you never tried it before! Pluto's presence in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) helps you see the error in your ways.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Leo –Jupiter will be in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning), causing you to have a cloudy head. You have a sense of adventure, but don’t run out and buy a plane ticket just yet. Visit a new ethnic restaurant with some friends and learn about the new culture you want to experience.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is brown.
- Virgo – It’s been a very emotional time for you, and today you’ll be ready to share with your closest friends. Mars is in your Third House (of Communication) making sure you’re able to express yourself in an appropriate way.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Libra – You are overworked and stressed, and you’re starting to feel overwhelmed. Spend some time today doing something relaxing that will take your mind off everything. Your Sixth House (of Work and Health) is ruled by Mars, giving you a boost of energy to tackle the week ahead.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is purple.
- Scorpio – Ensure you are on the same page with your partner by talking and listening to them. Your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage) is ruled by Saturn, enabling you to connect with them and take your relationship to the next level.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Sagittarius –Pluto, in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth, Undoing, Privacy, and Secret), suggests a need for privacy, anonymity, rest, and a break from your daily routine. It is time for you to unwind a bit and take a break.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is green.
- Capricorn – It's clear that you're not yourself; you're overthinking everything, which isn't going to serve you well. As a result, it's not the best time to make hasty decisions. Things will change once Neptune enters your First House (of Self-Image) to remind you just who you are.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is black.
- Aquarius – Today should be all about you! Jupiter is in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) to help you relax and forget about your pressing work responsibilities. It's important that you find a balance between work and play today because if you don't, you'll burn out.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is orange.
- Pisces – Think about ways you can change your current life situation if you're tired of it. In your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals), Pluto pushes you in the right direction. If you want to change up your life now, don't feel ashamed. You know what works for you.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is red.