Your Horoscope For Monday October 24th
- Aries – Today is a good day to keep an open mind and explore new possibilities with your friends. Your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) is ruled by The Moon, bringing you to the fun side of life. Your day is a 9. Your energy color is white.
- Taurus – You’re now focusing on how to make work more of a priority. The transit of Mars in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession, and Responsibility) provides you with the opportunity to make better decisions in your life. It will be easier to enjoy the time off if you focus more on work. Your day is an 8. Your energy color is blue.
- Gemini – The Moon is going to be in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) to help guide you down the path to help bring you to a place where you can gain knowledge and move to a higher position at work. This is going to bring you much joy and excitement. Your day is a 6. Your energy color is red.
- Cancer – Your competitiveness may cause a little strife between you and your family today. Your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security) is ruled by Neptune to remind you that no matter what, family comes first. Your day is a 6. Your energy color is black.
- Leo – Uranus is in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals) showing you how much potential you have to accomplish your goals. You may think that you’re not good enough, but Uranus’ energy is going to prove all that wrong. Your day is an 8. Your energy color is orange.
- Virgo – Your positive strength is especially noticeable today. You’re going to be radiating positive energy, you’re going to be more peaceful, and overall, you’re going to be in a better state of mind. Mercury is in your First House (of Self-Image) to show you how nice this new way of living will be for you. Your day is an 8. Your energy color is pink.
- Libra – It’s a good time for you to do some community service, since Uranus is in your Sixth House (of Work and Health). Taking your mind off the things that are stressing you out and putting your energy towards something good will be a perfect distraction for you. Your day is a 9. Your energy color is green.
- Scorpio – It’s going to serve you well to be alert and avoid conflict. But life will get in the way and you’re going to be faced with some uncomfortable conversations. But don’t stress over it; Mercury is in your Third House (of Communication) to help guide you through this mess. Your day is a 6. Your energy color is maroon.
- Sagittarius – With not much to do these days you’re becoming a social media addict. Today Saturn is in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth & Undoing, Privacy & Secret) and is going to pull you away from the social media platforms and you’re going to be able to enjoy the things that are right in front of you. Your day is a 7. Your energy color is purple.
- Capricorn – You and your partner have been at odds; you believe you’re right and you’re not willing to change. You will learn to compromise as Venus resides in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage). Your day is a 7. Your energy color is brown.
- Aquarius – You’ve worked nonstop and haven’t accomplished much. Your Second House (of Self-Worth) is ruled by Neptune, which means you’re going to get the recognition you’ve been looking for, which will make you feel great. Your day is a 9. Your energy color is rose gold.
- Pisces – The connection between you and your partner is heating up, and this is going to cause you to focus on the physical and sensual needs more than usual. This is no surprise since Saturn is in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality); just try and ease into it. Your day is a 10. Your energy color is yellow.