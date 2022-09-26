Your Horoscope For Monday October 3rd
- Aries – The phrase “new year new me” is finally coming true for you. Your attitude towards life and how you handle things is different; it was a long process, but it has finally arrived! You can thank Mars being in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) for helping you out. Your day is a 9. Your energy color is white.
- Taurus – The Moon continues to be in your Seventh House (of Relationship and Marriage), and you're attracting some friendly attention. Things feel more personal and immediate with this transit, and you’re going to love every second of this. Your day is a 10. Your energy color is pink.
- Gemini – Spend some time with your family today. You’re going through a lot right now, and the only way you’re going to get through it is by leaning on them. Venus is in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security) helping you see the light at the end of the tunnel. Your day is an 8. Your energy color is green.
- Cancer – There could be some changes arising today that will affect you and your life. Don’t stress out; these are going to be good changes and you’re ready for some good things to come your way. Mars is in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth & Undoing and Privacy and Secret) helping you see the good in change. Your day is a 7. Your energy color is brown.
- Leo – You could have some issues with your circle of friends, and you see that emotions are running high today. Venus is going to be in your Third House (of Communication) to help you figure out how to lead the talk and find your way back to the golden days with everyone. Your day is a 6. Your energy color is rose gold.
- Virgo – Although you’ve never had a lack of self-confidence, today may be troubling for you. There are people and situations that will make you question yourself. Don’t stress because Neptune is going to be in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money) to remind you of what you’re made of. Your day is 9. Your energy color is yellow.
- Libra – You should try and focus on your next steps in life. You may not know what they are, and that’s okay. Spend the day reflecting and thinking about it. The Moon is in your Eleventh House (of Aspiration and Personal Goals) giving you the guidance that you desperately need. Trust in yourself and the path you’ll be guided to. Your day is a 7. Your energy color is red.
- Scorpio – You’re living your life one day at a time, but it seems to be the same old same old. You’re craving for some adventure; just something that can get you off your routine for a little. Well, Mars is in your Sixth House (of Work and Health) and you’re going to be able to find the perfect thing to get you on right track again. Your day is a 6. Your energy color is rose gold.
- Sagittarius – The Moon is in your First House (of Self-Image) and this couldn’t come at a better time. You’ve always been complimented about everything you do, but you don’t ever see it. Today something is going to happen and you’re finally going to see what everyone else sees in you! Hold onto this confidence as you go through the week, you’ll need it. Your day is a 10. Your energy color is blue.
- Capricorn – You’re going to have to think outside the box today. Pluto is in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) providing you the tools to be successful. Don’t be afraid to go down a path that’s full of uncertainty; that may be the best path to go down. Your day is a 9. Your energy color is orange.
- Aquarius – You could be quite motivated to improve areas of life where you’ve been slacking off. Uranus is in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession and Responsibility) showing you exactly what needs to be done to make sure you’re on the right path. Your day is a 7. Your energy color is black.
- Pisces – Some people may not be what they say they are. So, try and take an honest look at them and listen to what your gut says. Mars in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) which guide you to make the decision about whether or not they are being truthful or not. Your day is a 6. Your energy color is purple.