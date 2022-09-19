Your Horoscope For Monday September 12th
- Aries – An unhappy family member may be making you feel downhearted if you can't communicate with them. It is possible that you have offended this person in some way. You should be able to handle situations like this because Jupiter is in your Third House (of Communication).
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is green.
- Taurus – There are a few small things that will affect your mood today. Don’t worry about these things since you can’t control them. Saturn is in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession, and Responsibility), so keep your focus on the work at hand.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is white.
- Gemini –There is a possibility that your plans to spend time with a close friend will not go as planned today. It is possible that your friend is feeling down at the moment. Pluto in your Sixth House (of Work and Health) to help you get your friend out of their funk.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is red.
- Cancer – The possibility of a promotion or raise may be on your mind today. Visualize your next steps and anticipate tasks that will require more effort and concentration than you are used to. Be careful not to overdo it. Mercury rules your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money), so wait a few days and just do what you need to. Over time, you'll succeed.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Leo – With Neptune in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality), you will be able to make positive changes to your body image today. Having more confidence in your sexuality will also surprise you in your love life.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Virgo – Do not ignore your sixth sense just because people joke about it. Ask them questions and do not be afraid to call them out on their lies if you feel they are not being honest with you today. As the Moon is in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning), you're feeling more confident and assured.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Libra – You are easily affected by the energy around you today, so stay in your little happy bubble. Jupiter allows you to grow thicker skin in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth & Undoing & Privacy & Secret).
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Scorpio – When the Moon is in your First House (of Self-Image), you are able to hold onto your strong presence. Make sure you look your best wherever you go so that you make a great impression. It is possible that your attitude will open doors for you.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is brown.
- Sagittarius – As The Sun is in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage), today is a day of love. In your closest relationship, fireworks may appear, and you should make the most of them. Take advantage of this energy in a way that makes you and your partner in sync and ready for love.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Capricorn – Your family and close friends will be joining you today as you relive the past. It will be a great time for you. Your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots, and Security) is under Uranus today, helping you all come together for some great times.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is orange.
- Aquarius – Having Jupiter in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals) will allow you to achieve anything you set your mind to! There is nothing that can stop you from achieving more goals now that you are brimming with confidence.
- Your day is a 7
- Your energy color is purple.
- Pisces – Today may be busy with errands, but you shouldn't go out alone. Take your friend or partner with you to help you get the most out of the day. Venus is in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure, and Romance), making an otherwise dull day exciting and filled with fun
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is black.