Your Horoscope For Monday September 27th
- Aries – Saturn is in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money) turning your emotional attention to building and developing your relationships. You’re going to get your reassurance that you’re a good friend by the end of day today. Your friends are going to show to their appreciation for you and your friendship in ways you never thought.
- Your day is 10.
- Your energy color is white.
- Taurus – The Sun is in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) stimulating your desire for something different. If you have a romantic fantasy or two just go for it. Make sure that you surround yourself with people who are like minded and enjoy the same things as you.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is brown.
- Gemini – You should try and focus on your next steps in life. You may not know what they are, and that’s okay. Spend the day reflecting and thinking about it. The Moon is in your Eleventh House (of Aspiration and Personal Goals) giving you the guidance that you desperately need. Trust in yourself and the path you’ll be guided to.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is green.
- Cancer – One of your greatest characteristics is your ability to be there for others in their time of need. And today that’s going to shine, with Jupiter in your Third House (of Communication). This is going to help you say the right things to those who need you.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is purple.
- Leo – Spending time with friends will provide you with a much-needed diversion. Mars is in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage) helping you connect with your friends. So at lunchtime don’t hide behind a screen, make some plans to meet up with them and have fun.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Virgo – You’re going to have to think outside the box today. Pluto is in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) providing you with the tools to be successful. Don’t be afraid to go down a path that’s full of uncertainty; that may be the best path to go down.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Libra – This is a time of fun surprises and exciting opportunities with Jupiter in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession and Responsibility). You could have some new opportunities given to you today, and they may seem out of nowhere. Take this opportunity and run with it; changes are always good.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is black.
- Scorpio – You tend to challenge authority and it doesn’t serve you well to do so. You’ve been trying to change, but it’s who you are. Well, Mercury is in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) and it may help soften your heart. This is going to be a slow transformation of your attitude.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Sagittarius – If you feel like you’ve been ignoring your past you probably have been and it’s time for you to face it head on. The Sun is in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security) giving you peace of mind that once you work through these issues, you’re going to be able to enjoy life better.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Capricorn – Mars is in your First House (of Self-Image) marking the beginning of a new cycle for you. You’re willing to grow, causing you to flourish in your relationships. You’re going to be radiating with confidence that will carry over to everything you do.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Aquarius – There’s something in the air today that is going to make you want to change your ways. You’re hot tempered, closed minded and sometimes you come off cold to people around you. But with The Sun in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth and Undoing, Privacy and Secret) making the needed changes is going to seem little less intimidating.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is red.
- Pisces – Neptune is in your Sixth House (of Work and Health) encouraging you to stick to that workout routine you’ve been trying to do. Working out will help clear your mind and help you enjoy your life more. You’ll also have more energy to get through the day and accomplish more.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is orange.