Your Horoscope For Thursday April 21st
- Aries – Currently, the Sun is transiting your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots, and Security) to help you feel more connected to your loved ones. With work and all the added stress, you've been feeling a little distant. Take some time and reconnect with them.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Taurus – Make no decisions today; you're not in the right frame of mind. Connect with your loved ones and let all your worries and concerns out. Venus in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage) and will make you feel closer to them.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is white.
- Gemini – You are especially strong today because of your positive attitude. As a result, you're going to radiate positive energy, you're going to be more peaceful, and you're going to be in a better mental state. Mercury is in your First House (of Self-Image), showing you how pleasant this new way of living is going to be for you.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Cancer – No matter how hard you try, you can't escape the gossip that surrounds you. Unfortunately, the gossip is going to be about you, so try not get caught up in it. As Neptune transits your Tenth House (of Career, Profession, and Responsibility), you will stay focused on the task at hand.
- Your day is a 5.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Leo – Even though you think you are making the right choice, you may regret it later if you try to fight the indecision today. You need Mars in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) to clear this fog and guide you when the time is right.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is brown.
- Virgo – Reaching out to people will require you to step outside of your comfort zone. It is easier for you to lean on people to express what's going on in your life with the Sun in your Fifth House (of Self Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance). You will be enlightened more than you know.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is purple.
- Libra – There will be some people you meet today who will offer you some perspective and challenge you a little bit. Venus is in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth and Undoing, Privacy and Secret) to allow you to accept this with open arms.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Scorpio – Pluto is in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money), so you'll be able to stay focused on your tasks even if office drama tempts you. As long as you stay focused and do your work well, you will feel so much better afterward.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is red.
- Sagittarius – Your pace is fast and there's no break in sight. But you need to hit the brakes as soon as possible and concentrate on yourself. Mars is in your Sixth House (of Work and Health), reminding you to keep a good balance - an important lesson to learn.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Capricorn – Today, you should not discuss finances with anyone, as it will just lead to tense and stressful situations. This placement of Uranus in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) causes you to shift your focus from money to intimate times with your significant other.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is green.
- Aquarius – Jupiter is making its way into your Third House (of Communication), so you may be influenced to share with your friends what your hopes and dreams are. They will listen and give you their opinion. It's just a matter of putting in the hard work and being open to it working.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is black.
-
- Pisces – The Sun in your Second House (of Self Worth and Money) suggests that you're trying to be someone you're not to win everyone over. There will come a point when you realize that you are enough to attract the people you need in your life.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is orange.