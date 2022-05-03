Your Horoscope For Thursday April 28th
- Aries – You may have finally finished the research you have been doing for a particular project. Jupiter is in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) making it a good time to work on any project that involves communication. You're also doing well in your romance. Maybe you just realized that you and your beloved share a strong psychic bond. Take advantage of it!
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is black.
- Taurus – Your dreams and visions about your family paint a rosy picture of your future when Venus is in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security). You should not conclude that your dreams are prophetic without analyzing the symbols and understanding what they are trying to tell you. Don’t forget, dreams have multiple meanings!
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is red.
- Gemini – There might be a social gathering tonight in your community that is attended by a lot of people who are interested in psychic or spiritual matters. As Mars is in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality), you will be able to glean a lot of fascinating information as well as make some new friends. Enjoy yourself!
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Cancer – Today Pluto is in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money) so you may finally find out if you'll get a raise. You should be happy about this. As long as you keep working hard, your good luck will continue. Now it's time to enjoy it!
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is green.
- Leo – Your top priority today is love and romance because Venus is in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage). You're probably feeling insecure about your current relationship, but that's a waste of time. Things are looking very promising for you and your current lover, so your doubts and uncertainties should soon disappear.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is purple.
- Virgo – Have you read how a positive attitude can lead to a healthy body and a happier life? Your attitude may bring results, along with Neptune in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Goals). Continue to do whatever you're doing to make all of this happen, because it's working!
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Libra – You should be more critical of your own ideas. Working in isolation is tough, but sometimes you get so caught up in the excitement of new innovations that you can't separate fantasy from reality. You will be able to make this distinction today as Mars is in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession, and Responsibility).
- Your day is 7.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Scorpio – You believe someone thinks of you only as a friend; don't be surprised if you find out otherwise. Venus is in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth and Undoing, Privacy and Secret) today, which could reveal your friend's secret passion! Pay attention to your reaction before going forward.
- Your day is a 5.
- Your energy color is white.
- Sagittarius – Today, you might come into contact with a colleague and feel an unexpected attraction to him or her. Because you've never thought of this person in that way before, you might be caught off guard. Allow yourself some time to calm down and make sure you listen to what Jupiter is saying to you in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure, and Romance). This may be a good thing.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Capricorn – You have a way of delaying gratification. It is the Moon's energy in your First House (of Self-Image) that encourages you to focus on your strengths and strive to create a world of balance. A healthy physical life is crucial to having balance and harmony in the bigger picture, and commitment is the key to success.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Aquarius – Prepare to do some serious adulting over the next four weeks once The Sun enters your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots, and Security). It is an ideal time to make some much-needed home repairs or even to consider moving. Also, it's a good time to think about securing your financial future. We know it's boring, but if you want stability, it has to be done.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is orange.
- Pisces – Since Venus is in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage), if you're single, you may long for a lover from the past and wonder what's happening with them. As a couple, you may be experiencing a temporary separation from your partner, and may feel inclined to spend the evening at home. Consider watching a movie or reading a book if you want to do this.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is brown.