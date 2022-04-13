Your Horoscope For Thursday April 7th
- Aries – Jupiter is in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) helping you come to terms with some hurt that you’re dealing with. Take a deep breath and know that this will pass, and you’ll come out of it a better and stronger person.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Taurus – The Moon is in your First House (of Self-Image) and this couldn’t come at a better time. You’ve always been complimented about everything you do, but you don’t ever see it. Today you’re finally going to see what everyone else sees in you! Hold on to this confidence as you go through the week, you’ll need it.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Gemini – You’ve been working effortlessly on trying to secure your future financially; today you might receive some news that sets you back. No need to stress about it, Pluto is in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession and Responsibility) to navigate you towards what you should do next.
- Your day is a 5.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Cancer – You’ve been in work mode for a while, and it seems like you’ve forgotten how to have fun. Pluto is in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) helping you remember the good ole days and encourage you to have fun more often.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Leo – You’ve been trying to make some much needed changes to your daily routine, but it is hard to break your bad habits. Need some extra motivation? Venus is in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) making its way into your sector and making home in your mind. This energy will get you, and keep you, motivated to make these changes.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is brown.
- Virgo – The conversations with friends today may become very deep, and you will learn a lot about yourself. Jupiter is in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals) helping you see your true inner purpose. You’ll also gain so much confidence by coming to this realization.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is green.
- Libra – It’s as good a time as ever to share your thoughts with those around you. Venus is in your Third House (of Communication) giving you the confidence you need to speak freely. Don’t be shy about it, you have no idea who needs to hear what you have to say.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Scorpio – You may be feeling like you’re settling for something less, and you’re absolutely right! Look at yourself through a clear lens and see where you can do better and start making that change! Venus is in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money) and this new mind set will do wonders for you.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is black.
- Sagittarius – You’re stuck at home cleaning and organizing everything in your life. Invite your family over and make a little party out of it and they could even help you in ways you never thought of before. Mars is in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security) blessing this time and everything that comes your way.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is red.
- Capricorn – Take today as the day to listen to your body and soul and find ways you can improve your overall health. What you’ve been doing is not good for the long run and with Mars in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth & Undoing and Privacy & Secret) this task isn’t going to seem so nerve-wracking.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is white.
- Aquarius – There’s something in the air for sure and it’s affecting everyone around you. You need to try your best to stay calm and keep a level head. Pluto is going to be in your Seventh House (of Partnerships and Marriage) to make it clear what people need to feel supported and loved during a time like this.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is orange.
- Pisces – Jupiter is in your Sixth House (of Work and Health) making it clear in what ways you must change your daily life. You’ve been down lately, with no clear reason why. Today you’re going to figure it out; there are things in your routine that need to change. You need to take the time to focus on you and your mental health.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is purple.