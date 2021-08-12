Your Horoscope for Thursday August 12th

• Aries – You’ve been working a lot lately and haven’t been able to reap the rewards of your efforts. Well, you’re about to put all your creative energy into planning a wonderful vacation for you and someone close to you. Pluto is in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) and this trip is going to be just what you need.

o Your day is a 10.

o Your energy color is red.

• Taurus – You should take the day and reflect on your life. You’re going to see that you’re holding on to negative energy from years ago. With Neptune in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security) you’re going to able to share what’s in your heart and mind with the people who love you the most. This is the healing you need to move forward.

o Your day is a 7.

o Your energy color blue.

• Gemini – Today is not the day for you to be out and about. There’s some hurt and pent-up aggression that you need to face so that you can move on. Mercury is in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth & Undoing and Privacy & Secret) allowing you to have the space and time you need.

o Your day is a 7.

o Your energy color is white.

• Cancer – The Moon is in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) and you’re going to see the joy of being in the background of life today. You’re so used to being in charge and taking the brunt of the work. This change is showing you that you don’t always have to be in charge.

o Your day is a 7.

o Your energy color is rose gold.

• Leo – Mars is in your First House (of Self-Image) helping you see the potential you hold to be the shining star today. You’re someone who always doubts yourself, but with this confidence that’s going to change and it will do wonders for you.

o Your day is a 10.

o Your energy color is brown.

• Virgo – Listen to your body and mind. If you feel groggy don’t try and push through the work day because there’s a good chance you’ll mess up. Take it easy today and with Uranus in your Sixth House (of Work and Health) this is going to be the reboot you need to excel in the days to come.

o Your day is a 6.

o Your energy color is yellow.

• Libra – Mercury is in your Third House (of Communication); you have a lot of moving parts in your life involving many people so there’s no room for miscommunication. But we’re all human and this is going to happen. Be positive and make sure that you’re as clear as you can to limit any conflict.

o Your day is a 6.

o Your energy color is green.

• Scorpio – The Sun is in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession and Responsibility) helping you learn to balance a lot of spinning plates. It’s no secret you have a lot going on, but you don’t have more than you can handle. Stay positive and focused and you’ll get everything done.

o Your day is a 9.

o Your energy color is purple.

• Sagittarius – You feel like you can gain so much more out of life, but you can’t figure out how. Spend the day reflecting and with Mars in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals) you’ll get a sense of who you truly can be once you get the ball rolling.

o Your day is a 9.

o Your energy color is maroon.

• Capricorn – Relationships can feel a little out of sync but they may require some adjustments of expectations. With Venus entering your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) it will help you adjust your view on life and help make the best decisions for you to succeed.

o Your day is a 6.

o Your energy color is black.

• Aquarius – You’re in a weird place today; you want to love on your partner but you also want to be selfish and take care of yourself. With Jupiter in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage) you’ll see the joy in spending time with your S.O. and it will fill you with so much pleasure you’ll be glad you weren’t selfish today.

o Your day is an 8.

o Your energy color is orange.

• Pisces – You’re getting tired of waiting for others to catch up to where you are, and you may just venture out completely solo. This is going to come easy for you with Venus and Mars coming into your Second House (of Self Worth and Money), and you’re going to be so happy that you went out on your own.

o Your day is a 10.

o Your energy color is pink.