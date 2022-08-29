Your Horoscope For Thursday August 25th
- Aries – Cleaning today shouldn't just be about the physical stuff. To clear out any negative energy, use the Sun's energy in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots, and Security). If you take action today, you'll reap immeasurable benefits.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is brown.
- Taurus – After working seamlessly towards securing your financial future, some news today might set you back financially. It's okay, Pluto is in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession, and Responsibility), so you won't have any problems navigating your next move.
- Your day is a 5.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Gemini – Someone might have rubbed you the wrong way yesterday. It is important to take a step back before reacting and possibly making matters worse. It might be possible to avoid a major fallout if you do this. With Venus in your Third House (of Communication), you will have a respectable way of expressing yourself without suffering any major consequences.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is red.
- Cancer – Maybe you will meet a friend who can answer all your questions about improving your life and overcoming a hurt from years ago. During this new stage of your life, the Moon is in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality).
- Your day is 6.
- Your energy color is white.
- Leo – Your friends have hurt you deeply. Not letting go of these feelings could be detrimental to you. The importance of stepping out of your shell and expressing yourself cannot be overstated. You'll find the right answer if you listen to Mercury in your Fifth House (of Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance).
- Your day is a 4.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Virgo – You and your special someone will be able to light the fire within each other when Venus is in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage). If things are slow at first, don't worry about it. You'll be thrilled once things heat up! This isn't something that can be hurried.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Libra – Your confidence is normal throughout the day, but something in the air will make you question everything. As Uranus transits your Second House (of Money and Self-Worth), it will remind you of your strength.
- Your day is a 5.
- Your energy color is black.
- Scorpio – You can improve your life by planning and working hard. It is easier for you to see your path since your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals) is in your Plutonian Sign. Although the process will take time and effort, it will be worthwhile in the end.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is green.
- Sagittarius – Saturn dominating your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth and Undoing, Privacy and Secret) today makes you feel a great sense of pride but don’t get too full of yourself. It is possible to have some problems with these qualities if they are overdone.
- Your day is 6.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Capricorn – Despite being complimented by others, you have never believed what you hear. Your First House (of Self-Image) is ruled by the Moon. Your thinking will change, and you will soon begin feeling more confident in your abilities. Keep this energy shift in mind.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is orange.
- Aquarius – As a result of the hard work you've put into your next project, you're eager to move forward today. With careful planning, you have taken into account every possibility. Mars in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) will bring you peace.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Pisces – Getting anything accomplished related to work or communication might prove to be difficult on this day. You will be able to deal with the most pressing issues when Venus is in your Sixth House (of Work and Health). It won't be the end the world if you wait a while.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is purple.