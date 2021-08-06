Your Horoscope For Thursday August 5th
- Aries – There’s something in the air today and you’re going to be affected by it. You tend to look at life as if the cup is half empty. Well after today, with Mercury in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth and Undoing, Privacy and Secret), you’re going to look at it as half full.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Taurus – The Moon is harmonizing with your sign today, and this influence serves as a nice energy boost, helping you feel in touch with your instincts. With the Moon in your sign, it’s going to focus on your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) and you’re going to grow into a more confident person.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is red.
- Gemini – It’s no secret you have feelings for someone; everyone knows it but you and the person. Well today, with Saturn in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage), you’ll be able to get a sense if this person feels the same about you. Take the next step, and see where everything goes.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Cancer – You need to start thinking about your money because you may be stable now but you never know how long it will last. Saturn is in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession and Responsibility) to help give you that extra push you need.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is white.
- Leo – You’ve been missing out on some of the gatherings your friends have planned; don’t feel too bad. With Saturn in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals) you’ll be able to plan something bigger and better than anything you missed, bringing you and your friends closer together.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Virgo – You don’t know what the next move should be with your life, and that’s okay. Take the day and be with your friends and family, and share your concerns and listen to what they have to say. The Sun is in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security) giving you the support you need to move forward.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is brown.
- Libra – You know your worth and you’re always trying to prove yourself to others, but you need to learn to lighten up and take jokes. Neptune is in your Second House (of Self-worth and Money) to remind you to relax and laugh a little.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is black.
- Scorpio – The Moon and Mars are in alignment today and are going to be present in your Sixth House (of Work and Health). This going to make you more productive in everything you tackle today. It’s going to still be hard on you, but you will now have this extra energy to get you through your long list of duties.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is green.
- Sagittarius – Mercury is in your Third House (of Communication) causing you to have the confidence to speak to others and share with them what’s on your mind. You tend to stay quiet in important times but you have a lot to say and people need to hear it.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is orange.
- Capricorn – Your energy is running high, and you’re also surrounded by positive people. So, it’s no wonder your self-confidence is through the roof. Pluto is in your First House (of Self-Image) to help you stay in the mind set you’re in.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Aquarius – Family issues may arise today but to your surprise everyone is coming to you for your wisdom and guidance. Mercury is in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) helping you be the leader that everyone needs. Stay strong and be confident that you’re doing the right thing.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is purple.
- Pisces – With everything that is happening around you today you’re going to welcome some new creative ways to take your mind off of things. Mercury is in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) and you should spend this time with your partner and let loose and laugh until your stomach hurts.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is rose gold.