Your Horoscope For Thursday December 1st
- Aries – You’ve come across something and if you share it, it could ruin things for the people you love. Take today and the help from The Moon in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth & Undoing, Privacy & Secret) to figure out what you should do. Follow your gut.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is green.
- Taurus – Your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security) is ruled by Jupiter, making it clear that you need to surround yourself with your family to make sure you feel safe and supported. You’re a strong-willed person, but you need a support system.
- Your day is an 8.
- is ruled by Jupiter Your energy color is white.
- Gemini – Today someone will push you out of your comfort zone. They’ll help you through this situation, and you’ll have the energy of Mars in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning). This will give you everything you need to get through this.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is red.
- Cancer – Just because you’re established doesn’t mean you have to stop dreaming about a better life. It could be as small as being healthier or as drastic as switching your career. You’ll have the help of Uranus in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals) guiding you through this journey.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is brown.
- Leo – Your phone could be as people will text or call you seeking help. Take it as a compliment as they are trusting you to help them out. Venus is in your Third House (of Communication) providing you with the skills needed to come to your friends aid today.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is purple.
- Virgo – It’s important to find a balance between work and play. You tend to be very black and white when it comes to these things. Mercury will make its presence known in your Sixth House (of Work and Health), and you’ll make sure to keep this for the weeks to come.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Libra – You’ll be blown away by the people around you today, and you’ll be the ray of light everyone needs. You’ll help change them, and it’s all thanks to Mars in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality). Take pride in knowing that you're part of the reason that people are changing for the better!
- Your day is an 8
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Scorpio – Jupiter is in your First House (of Self-Image) causing you to take a serious look at yourself, and how you look to others. Others could think of you in a rather harsh light. Take some time today and see where you can change so people see who you truly are.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Sagittarius – Venus is in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession, and Responsibility) shedding the light on some of the work that you’ve overlooked. It may be more important than you think. You’ll be busy today catching up so everything is taken care of.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is black.
- Capricorn – People love to gossip and today is no different, and you won’t believe the gossip that’s being spread about you. It will be hard to resist defending yourself, but with The Sun in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money) you’ll be comforted in knowing that these are lies and hold no merit.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Aquarius – Your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) will help you find some solutions to your problem. You’ve tried everything but nothing seems to work. It won’t be until you truly open your mind to the other possibilities.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is purple.
- Pisces – If you think that you are your partner aren’t on the same page, you’re probably right. You need to make sure you want to be with them. Your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage) is being ruled by Venus helping you figure out where your heart is.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is orange.