Your Horoscope For Thursday December 29th
- Aries – You could have some issues with your circle of friends, and you see that emotions are running high today. Instead of stirring the pot some more take a step back and think about what the deeper cause for all this tension is. Venus is going to be in your Third House (of Communication) and once you figure out your end, sit them down and help lead the talk and find your way back to the glory days. Your day is a 6. Your energy color is red.
- Taurus – Your energy is running high, and your also surrounded by positive people. So, it’s no wonder that your self-confidence is through the roof. Pluto is in your First House (of Self-Image) to help you stay in the mind set you’re in. Your day is a 10. Your energy color is blue.
- Gemini – You’re never one to compare your life to others, but with social media taking over your time it’s hard not to! Decide to save up and plan your dream vacation and once you’re there you’re going to make all your friends jealous. The Sun is in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals) to help you with this new way of thinking. Your day is an 8. Your energy color is brown.
- Cancer – You’re gaining deeper insight into your work, your goals, and ambitions through a bit of trial and error. But at least you’re putting in the work to make sure that you’re going in the right direction. Saturn is going to be in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession and Responsibility) and this energy is going to help move you in the right direction with fewer errors. Your day is a 7. Your energy color is yellow.
- Leo – There’s something in the air today and you’re going to be affected by it. You tend to look at life as the cup is half empty, well after today with Mercury in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth and Undoing, Privacy and Secret) you’re going to look at life as the cup is half full. Your day is a 10. Your energy color is green.
- Virgo – Your friends are planning something that’s a bit out of your comfort zone, you don’t like taking risks. Pluto is in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security) and will help you ease into the idea of a new sense of security. After all you trust your friends and know they wouldn’t do anything to put in danger. Your day is 5. Your energy color is white.
- Libra – You’re getting tired of waiting for others to catch up to where you are, and you may just venture out completely solo. There’s nothing wrong for wanting to start your own path and march to your own beat. This is going to come easy for you with Venus and Mars coming into your Second House (of Self Worth and Money), and you’re going to be so happy that you went out on your own. Your day is a 10. Your energy color is pink.
- Scorpio – You’ve been just living your life with little thought, when you think about it seems to be a little boring. You need some excitement, just something that could add some spice to your life. You’re in luck, Mars is in your Sixth House (of Work and Health) and you’re going find just what you need. Your day is a 6. Your energy color is rose gold.
- Sagittarius – The excitement is gone with you and SO. Due to this there’s tension today when it comes to your relationships. Venus is in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage). This energy is going to remind you two why you fell in love to begin with. Your day is an 8. Your energy color is maroon.
- Capricorn – Saturn is in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) helping you focus on your most intimate relationships. Life gets hectic but you don’t want them to feel like a placeholder. So, take extra time and make them feel special, it will mean the world. Your day is an 8. Your energy color is purple.
- Aquarius – There are people you’ll be interacting with, and your conversations are going to be filled with new knowledge. Mercury is in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) to motivate you to do so. Your day is a 7. Your energy color is black.
- Pisces – The Sun is in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) helping you to let go of your responsibilities today, let your hair down and have some fun. You’re always so serious and lacking fun. Today will change all of that. Your day is an 8. Your energy color is orange.