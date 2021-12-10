Your Horoscope For Thursday December 9th
- Aries – You may want to start a new hobby today but you don’t know what you should do. Mars is in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) guiding you down the right path. This is going to be fun, embrace it and make the most of it.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is white.
- Taurus – The Moon is in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) and you’re going to see the joy of being in the background today. You’re so used to being in charge and taking on the brunt of the work. This change is showing you that you don’t always have to be in charge.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Gemini – Money may be tight for you right now, but you are very resourceful so don’t stress too much. Saturn is in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money) to help stay focused and driven. You may have to cut back on your Starbucks but this sacrifice will pay off huge.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is green.
- Cancer – You’ve been spending time on things that don’t matter and you need to shift your focus to things that do. Mars is going to be in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals) and the energy is going to help you be more focused on what needs to get done.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is red.
- Leo – Listen to your body and mind. If you feel groggy don’t try and push through the work day or you’ll mess up. Take it easy today, your work is still going to be there tomorrow. With Uranus in your Sixth House (of Work and Health) this is going to be the reboot you need to excel.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is brown.
- Virgo – You’re getting serious about work and family life, and you’re in a happy and good mental space. You’re feeling positive and enthusiastic about these new changes. The Moon is heading to your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security) and everyone involved is feeling your positive energy and love.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Libra – The events of today could bring up something you’ve tried to forget. The emotions attached will affect how you interact today. Mars is going to be in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth and Undoing, Privacy and Secret). It’s time to share your story with others, because when you do you’ll feel so much better.
- Your day is a 5.
- Your energy color is purple.
- Scorpio – Mercury is in your Third House (of Communication) you have a lot of moving parts in your life involving many people, meaning that there’s zero room for miscommunication. But we’re all human and this will happen. Be positive and make sure you’re as clear as you can to limit any conflict.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is black.
- Sagittarius – You’re gaining deeper insight into your work, your goals, and ambitions through a bit of trial and error. Neptune is going to be in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession and Responsibility) to lead you down the right path.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Capricorn – You may not have slept well, feel that great about yourself, and dread going through the day today. Jupiter is going to be in your First House (of Self-Image) to help you get your normal spunk back. And you’ll be able to tackle everything today with pride.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Aquarius – Relationships can feel a little out of sync but they may require some adjustments of expectations of another. With Venus entering your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) this will help you adjust your view on life and make the best decisions for you to succeed.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is orange.
- Pisces – You’ve been butting heads with your partner; you feel that you’re right in your ways and you’re not budging. Venus is in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage) and you’re going to learn to be flexible and this change will help you and your partner get closer.
- Your day is a 5.
- Your energy color is maroon.