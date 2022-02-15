Your Horoscope For Thursday February 17th
- Aries – Saturn is in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money) turning your emotional attention to developing your closest relationships. Your friends are going to show their appreciation for you and your friendship in ways you never thought possible.
- Your day is 10.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Taurus – Holding onto past transgressions is going to haunt you today. You’re going to need to talk to everyone who has done you wrong and share your feelings with them. This is no easy task, but you’ll have help with Mars is in your Sixth House (of Work and Health).
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is white.
- Gemini – Jupiter is in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals) to show you that once you set your mind to something you can accomplish it and so much more! Your confidence has skyrocketed, and now nothing can stop you from reaching your goals.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Cancer – With not much to do these days you’re becoming a social media addict. Today, Saturn is in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth & Undoing, Privacy & Secret) and is going to pull you away from the social media platforms helping you enjoy the things that are right in front of you.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color red.
- Leo – You might clash with your superiors today at work, which is no surprise because you like to be in charge. But with Venus in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession and Responsibility) you might have an attitude change. Look to them as allies and not your enemy and things should be smooth sailing.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is green.
- Virgo – Mercury is in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) hinting that you should be a little more introspective than usual. This can serve you well, because not only will you learn a lot about yourself, but you’ll be learning about the people who are the closest to you.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Libra – There’s something in the air today that is causing everyone to be on different pages. The only thing you can do is to communicate clearly; don’t waste your breath on useless chatter. The Moon is in your Third House (of Communication) to help you with this.
- Your day is 6.
- Your energy color is brown.
- Scorpio – The Moon is going to be present in your First House (of Self-Image) and you’re going to feel the pressure to perform better than you’ve ever done. Just remember that you are only one person and you’re not supernatural so make sure that you’re taking care of yourself and not stretching yourself too thin.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Sagittarius – You may be wanting to brush your problems under the rug but be careful because things might explode later. Instead, talk with your family and let them guide you during this tough time. Saturn is in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security) to help you listen to the wise advice from your family.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Capricorn – Venus is in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) and it’s going to help you spice up your romantic relationships. This change is something that both of you need, so enjoy it!
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is black.
- Aquarius – Something out of the blue might catch your eye today; take the time to learn more about it. With Mars in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) you’re desire for knowledge is in overdrive and this thing could be your answer.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is orange.
- Pisces – The Moon is in your Seventh House (of Relationship and Marriage) to guide you to really look at all your relationships. You’ve been putting time and energy into one more than others, maybe this works for you but think about others and their feelings.
- Your day is a 5.
- Your energy color is purple.