Your Horoscope For Thursday February 24th
- Aries – It’s all about your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security) with Uranus making its presence known today. You don’t feel like yourself, and you feel like you’re just floating through life, but because of Uranus’ energy you’ll find your security.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Taurus – You could get a second chance or new look at something important to you now that you’re in a better head space. Pluto is in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession and Responsibility) giving you the confidence to go down this journey.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is brown.
- Gemini – The Moon is in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) and that is going to push you to take the plunge to do something greater with your life. Hold your head high and push through it, it’s going to do wonders for you and your future.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Cancer – The Moon is in your First House (of Self-Image) and this couldn’t come at a better time. You’ve always been complimented about everything you do, but you don’t ever see it. Today something is going to happen and you’re finally going to see what everyone else sees in you!
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is white.
- Leo – Mercury is in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth and Undoing, Privacy and Secret) to give you that extra nudge to complete some things that aren’t quite finished yet. Once you get things done, you’re going to feel so much better, so stop waiting!
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Virgo – You tend to be practical and businesslike by nature, but with Mars in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) you’re going to start seeing the benefits of being easy going and flexible with your thinking. This is going to be a long journey for you, but by addressing this change it’s a step in the right direction.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is purple.
- Libra – You could have some issues with your circle of friends. Instead of stirring up more drama, think about what the real cause for all the tension is. Venus is going to be in your Third House (of Communication) to help you and your friends talk this out.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Scorpio – Your relationships have been highlighted recently, bringing some areas that need your attention. With Saturn in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage) you’ll have all the energy you need to get things in your love life on track again.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is green.
- Sagittarius – If you’ve been feeling bad these past few days, today could be a change for you. The Moon is in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money) giving you that little confidence you’ve been missing.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is black.
- Capricorn – Instead of focusing solely on work, allow Mercury, who’s in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance), do its thing. Why not throw your hair down and have some fun? You need to learn to go with the flow and take it easy.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Aquarius – You should take some time today to set up new goals, intentions and resolutions related to love and work. Mercury is in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals) giving you a new perspective on life that will help you in the long run.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is red.
- Pisces – It’s time for you to break out of old, stale routines and habits and with Neptune in your Sixth House (of Work and Health) this will be the most excitement you’ve had in a while. Don’t think too hard about it, just do something small that breaks the mold. If you find one thing that differs from the norm, then the rest will be easy.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is orange.