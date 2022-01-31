Your Horoscope For Thursday February 3rd
- Aries – Saturn is in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money) turning your emotional attention to building and developing your relationships. You’re going to get your reassurance that you’re a good friend by the end of day. Your friends are going to show their appreciation for you and your friendship in ways you never thought.
- Your day is 10.
- Your energy color is brown.
- Taurus – You’ve been missing out on some of the gatherings your friends have planned; don’t feel too bad. With Saturn in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals) you’ll be able to plan something bigger and better than anything you missed. You and your friends will be glad you took the time to make sure this gathering is successful.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is red.
- Gemini – There’s something about you that just mesmerizes people once they meet you. No matter what you go through you’re always looking at life with a glass is half full view. Saturn is in your First House (of Self-Image) and is going to help you make even more connections today.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Cancer – The Sun is in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) stimulating your desire for something different. If you have a romantic fantasy or two just go for it. Make sure that you surround yourself with people who are like minded and enjoy the same things as you.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is purple.
- Leo – There’s more ways to show your friends that you love and appreciate them than just being in their corner. You have to respect their freedom and give them their space. Jupiter is in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage) to encourage you to do the right thing.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Virgo – You should spend the day doing what you want when you want because after today, you’re going to be knee deep in work. Saturn is in your Sixth House (of Work and Health) showing you the importance of balancing work and pleasure. It’s okay to take some time and have fun with your day.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is green.
- Libra – This is a time of fun surprises and exciting opportunities with Jupiter in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession and Responsibility). You could have some new opportunities given to you today, and they may seem to come out of nowhere. Take this opportunity and run with it; changes are always good.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is white.
- Scorpio – You’re going to have a lot of excess energy today. Mercury is in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) and this is going to help you release that energy in productive ways. This is going to cause you to be less stressed and happier overall.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Sagittarius – There’s something in the air today and you’re going to be affected by it. You tend to look at life as if the cup is half empty. Well after today, with Mercury in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth and Undoing, Privacy and Secret), you’re going to look at life as if the cup is half full.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Capricorn – If you feel like you’ve been ignoring your past you probably have and it’s time for you to face it head on. The Sun is in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security) giving you peace of mind that once you work through these issues, you’re going to be able to enjoy life better.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is black.
- Aquarius – Work is taking over your life and if you continue with no break you’re going to burn out and not be able to produce your best work. Uranus is in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) allowing you to make this switch and focus on the fun things life has to offer.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Pisces – The Sun enters your Third House (of Communication) and this energy is going to stay with you for a little while. You have a lot on your mind and it’s a good time to share it. You also have words of wisdom, and you don’t know who needs to hear it, so just be yourself and share what’s on your mind.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is orange.