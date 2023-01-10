Your Horoscope For Thursday January 12th
- Aries – This is the time to plan your goals and reconsider your future plans. Mars is in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals) to guide you to make the right choices to make sure you’re going to be happy in the long term.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is green.
- Taurus – You’re going to see past relationships in a different light and this will redefine who you are and what you need in a relationship. This is because Saturn is in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth & Undoing and Privacy & Secret) to help you be happier in life.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is brown.
- Gemini – Your friendships are a little rocky today. Take time and reconnect with them. Mercury is in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage) to give you that push that you need and limit the room for accusations.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is red.
- Cancer – You’ve been trying to ignore some personal issues but today you can no longer run away from them. Saturn is in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security) so take some time to try and figure out what the real issue is so and work past it.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Leo – Someone close to you is doing their best to exert their will and power over you. Mars in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money) making it easier for you to stay strong and not give into them. You don’t like to be bossed around and may even boss them around.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Virgo – Everyone you come into contact with won’t be on the same page as you, keep that in mind. The only thing you can do is to communicate clearly and very matter of factly, The Moon is in your Third House (of Communication) to help you with this.
- Your day is 6.
- Your energy color is white.
- Libra – Mercury is in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) causing you to try new things and see new places. This will cause you to get out of the rut you’ve been in and break free. Your faith is renewed as you marvel at the world around you.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Scorpio – You woke up on the right side of the bed today and your good mood will rub off on others. Saturn is in your First House (of Self-Image) and you’re going to be the ray of sunshine that people need right now.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Sagittarius – Saturn is in your Sixth House (of Work and Health) to encourage you to improve your daily life. Once you change these things, you’re going to wonder why you haven’t done it sooner.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Capricorn – You could be quite motivated to improve areas of life where you’ve been slacking off with. Uranus is in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession and Responsibility) giving you exactly what needs to be done to make sure you’re on the right path.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is black.
- Aquarius – You have a lot of ideas swimming in your mind and before they get out of hand take the day to organize them. Neptune is in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) giving you the idea of what to do first.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is orange.
- Pisces – Your attitude towards life and how you handle things are all different. You thought it would never happen, but the time has come! You can thank Mars being in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) for changing you for the better.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is purple.