Your Horoscope For Thursday January 27th
- Aries – Today it seems like you’re playing a game of Follow the Leader, and with Uranus in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money) you’ll be reminded that you’re a natural leader and you need to show everyone what you’re worth.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is brown.
- Taurus – You may not feel valued for all you do, which can cause problems and some resentment. You’ve been looking for the respect from your co-workers and with Mars is in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession and Responsibility) you’re not only going to get your praise, but you’re also going to gain so much confidence in yourself.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Gemini – Jupiter is in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals) helping you reach for the stars. You’re going to think it’s not possible, but with your determination and drive you’ll surprise yourself and everyone around you.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Cancer – Your friends are planning something that’s a bit out of your comfort zone; you don’t like taking risks. But there is something to be said about trying new things. Pluto is in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security) and will help you ease into the idea of a new sense of security.
- Your day is 5.
- Your energy color is red.
- Leo – A close friend may stop by and bring you a gift. Don’t be thrown off or think they are trying to persuade you to do something. Jupiter is in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage) to help you receive this kind gesture with love and happiness.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Virgo – Mercury is in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) which is going to heighten all your emotions about your troubles. Take this opportunity to connect and lean on your loved ones. You’re going to need their help if you want to get over this hump.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is black.
- Libra – Neptune is in your First House (of Self-Image) causing to make a strong impression today. You’re going to be able to speak with confidence and people are going to listening to you. Also, your warmth and enthusiasm will be radiating from you, drawing more people to you.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is white.
- Scorpio – The Moon is heading into your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) and it’s going to highlight the importance of relaxation. You can’t stress out over it; the key is to relax so just kick back and enjoy.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is green.
- Sagittarius – Mars is in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) giving you the strength to express yourself to your friends and family. You’re going to be in touch with your creative side and put all that energy into work, and it’ll be the best product you’ve ever made.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Capricorn – Something from your past is going to pop up and remind you of something that you need to change about yourself. Don’t sweat it. Mars is in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth and Undoing, Privacy and Secret) to help with this time of growth for you.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Aquarius – There are some aspects in your life that seem to be running wild. Well, you’re going to have to rein them in my friend. Saturn is going to be in your Sixth House (of Work and Health) to help bring order to your life.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is orange.
- Pisces – Mars is in your Third House (of Communication) to help clear the air with friends, and now is the time for you to do it. You need to make sure that you stay true to yourself and get everything off your chest so that you all can move on.
- Your day is 7.
- Your energy color is purple.