Your Horoscope For Thursday January 6th
- Aries – You may be partnered with some friends on a work project, and they may not be pulling their weight. Instead of getting mad you should talk to them. Mercury is in your Third House (of Communication) to make sure you’re talking with the facts, and they are open to hearing your side.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is white.
- Taurus – The Moon and Mars are in alignment today and are going to be present in your Sixth House (of Work and Health). This is going to make you more productive. It’s still going to be rough for you, but just think about how great you’re going to feel once everything is done.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is green.
- Gemini – Today is about planning for your future; your content for now but that won’t last. Pluto is in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals) highlighting exactly what areas you can improve on. Once you come up with a game plan you’ll be relaxed and ready to start moving in that direction.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Cancer – You’ve lost your motivation today and it will be lost for a few days while you wait for Saturn’s energy to land in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals). You may want to explore what could be holding you back in your career or even your home life. Once you find out what the roadblocks are you’ll be ready to push through.
- Your day is a 5.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Leo – You’ve always had a good sense of your self-worth, but today may prove to be challenging. People are going to question you and your motives; don’t get bummed out. Mercury is going to be in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money) to remind you how awesome you are.
- Your day is 9.
- Your energy color is red.
- Virgo – There’s a lot of spinning plates in your life today; don’t try and handle everything on your own because you will fail. Instead lean on someone close for some support. Mars is in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security) and you’re going to get a sense of peace once you’re able to delegate to others.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is purple.
- Libra – The Sun is in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) and by you changing from a pessimist to an optimist you’re going to be able to enjoy time with your partner a little more and who knows, maybe get those sparks flying again.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Scorpio – You’re feeling social today, and your need for a sense of belonging to something greater than yourself is making itself known. The Sun is in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) to help bring you the confidence you need to move forward.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Sagittarius – You’re definitely not yourself; you’re overthinking literally EVERYTHING and it’s not going to serve you well. Things are going to change once Neptune is in your First House (of Self-Image) to remind you just who you are.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is black.
- Capricorn – A close friend is need of your love and attention today; make sure you are present and focused on them. Mars is in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage) to help you connect with them and reassure them of how much they mean to you.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Aquarius – The Moon is heading into your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) and it’s going to highlight the importance of relaxation. You can’t stress out about things you have no control over. So, take this time to find peace in relaxing.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is orange.
- Pisces – With the Moon challenging retrograde Mercury, matters of work and responsibility will need to be dealt with today. It’s all about your Tenth House (of Career, Profession and Responsibility) helping you stay focused to get everything done on your list.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is brown.