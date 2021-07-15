Your Horoscope For Thursday July 15th
- Aries – You’ve been working effortlessly on trying to secure your future financially; today you might receive some news that sets you back a little. No need to stress about it. Pluto is in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession and Responsibility) to navigate what you should do next.
- Your day is a 5.
- Your energy color is white.
- Taurus – The honeymoon phase is coming to an end, but no worries Venus is in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage) to help give you that mushy gushy love feeling again. Don’t give up so easily, there’s always a rainbow after a storm.
- Your day is a 5.
- Your energy color is red.
- Gemini – You seem to be running into the same situations that end the same way. It’s time for you to stop blaming others. Mercury is in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security) highlighting some of psychological foundations you may need to get help to undo.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is brown.
- Cancer – The Moon is in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) to help you realize that even though you’re at your job, you can still find time to play. Take the day and try and get your mind off your busy schedule.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is green.
- Leo – Your sense of pride and privacy are strong today and with Saturn in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth and Undoing, Privacy and Secret), these things in moderation can be useful and helpful. If they are overdone these qualities can cause some issues.
- Your day is 6.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Virgo – You don’t have a clear mind so it’s not the best time for you to be around others and make choices. Don’t worry too much because this won’t last long. Neptune is in your First House (of Self-Image) to remind you just who you are. Give it a day or two and you’ll be fine.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is purple.
- Libra – Jupiter is in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) and this may cause a little uplift in your mood regarding things in your life. You may be floating on clouds today; try to stay focused on this feeling and don’t let others bring you down.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Scorpio – Today is going to be a day for reflection, and you’re going to realize that there are things that have to change. Neptune is in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals) to keep the momentum of these new goals.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is black.
- Sagittarius – Mars is in your Third House (of Communication) giving you the confidence to speak like you own the world. Don’t worry about the little details, you know what you want to say and you have the confidence to back it up. Things are going to look great for you.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Capricorn – There’s some fierce energy coming your way; use it to your advantage. Your work life is going to soar and you could finally get the recognition you’ve been craving. Thanks to Pluto in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money) you’ll see your self-esteem go through the roof.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Aquarius – People around you are going to be on edge and you’re going to have to be able to read the room. This may be tricky for you, but with Mars in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) it should be easier for you to handle and it make your day a little easier.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Pisces – Uranus is in your Sixth House (of Work and Health) creating some opportunities for you to do some community service. This will be a good distraction to take your mind off the things that are stressing you out. Plus, it will put your energy towards something good.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is orange.