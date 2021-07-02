Your Horoscope For Thursday July 1st
- Aries – Mars lights up your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage) favoring time spent with your significant other. This will be the right time to share your feelings of affection with them. It will be best if you two hang out in a quiet place so you both appreciate this time.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Taurus – Literally everything in your life is going as planned, and you’re starting to feel idle. If you feel uneasy about this, think about taking up a new hobby or taking on a new interest. With Pluto in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) it will help guide you to the best path to follow.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is black.
- Gemini – You’ve been struggling with finding the perfect balance between work and play, but don’t give up just yet. Mercury is in your Sixth House (of Work and Health) and it’s going to help you look at both things in a better light and provide you with the answers you need.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Cancer – Today is a good day to start getting organized in all aspect of your life. Take time to look over your bank accounts to see where you can cut back on spending. It may also serve you well to look at your home and do some decluttering. Jupiter is in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession and Responsibility) making these doable tasks for you.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is green.
- Leo – Neptune is in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) helping you connect with some friends so you can put your talents together to make something great. This will be a memory that will last a lifetime.
- Your day is a 5.
- Your energy color is white.
- Virgo – Neptune is in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) and you’re finally going to be able to let go of some negative energy. By doing this you’ll be able to connect with your partner on a whole new level, and the two of you will happier than ever.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is brown.
- Libra – You’re looking to gain finacial wealth, but Jupiter, in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money), will help you see the wealth you already have in your life. It may not be what you think, but there’s no money that can touch the importance of these treasures that you have in your life right now.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Scorpio – There’s going to be faced with some troubling situations today. Instead of retreating to be alone, you should talk to someone about your feelings. Uranus is in your Third House (of Communication) helping you gather your thoughts and share them in an effective and positive way.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is orange.
- Sagittarius – Things seem to be very hectic in your life right now, but with the Moon and Mars aligning in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security) the energy that’s coming from this is going to be the calming force you need to focus on getting your life in order again.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is purple.
- Capricorn – You’re holding on to your strong presence while The Moon is in your First House (of Self-Image). You’re going to be making great impressions everywhere you turn, so make sure you’re not hiding and you look your best. You could be surprised with what opportunities come your way because of your attitude.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Aquarius – You’re going to have an awakening and realize you could have so much more in life. You’re happy with your life, but imagine how much happier it would be if you set some new goals. With Jupiter in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals) you’ll find out exactly what you need to do.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is red.
- Pisces – You should start your day with some yoga and some meditation; it will bring you some peace and comfort. The Moon is in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth & Undoing and Privacy & Secret) helping you let go of all the negative energy around you.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is rose gold.