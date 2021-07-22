Your Horoscope For Thursday July 22nd
- Aries – You should be especially efficient in whatever you need to get done today. Your natural eye for detail is very sharp and this is because Venus is in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession and Responsibility) giving you the energy to stay focused on your responsibilities.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is red.
- Taurus – Mercury is in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage) creating a loving energy for you and your partner to spend the day in each other’s company. Things have been tough for you guys, but today will good for you both.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is white.
- Gemini – There’s something that’s going to arise today that will bring to light a hidden talent of yours. Saturn is in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth & Undoing and Privacy & Secret) and once this talent is revealed you’re going to look at life in a whole new light and wonder where has this been. Today is going to be a great day.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is green.
- Cancer – Social events involving both old and new friends could be good for you. Mercury is in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) blessing every encounter that you have today. This should help make it easier for you to develop new friendships.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Leo – You’re about to start a new venture in your life, but you’re a little hesitant to continue with it. Jupiter is in your First House (of Self-Image) and it will help you find the confidence to push through it. This is a good thing for you; you just have to believe in yourself.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is brown.
- Virgo – It’s time for you to rip the Band-Aid off and take the plunge. You’ve been playing it safe when it comes to your love life, and that needs to change. Venus is in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) making it clear that you won’t get anything just by sitting around.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is purple.
- Libra – Mercury is in your Third House (of Communication) encouraging you to have that heart to heart with someone close to you. What you have to say may be serious and uncomfortable but with this comforting energy you’ll be able to have this conversation and you will be better off that you did.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is orange.
- Scorpio – Reflect on your work habits and see if you can make any improvements. You’re always working and you never seem to get anything done. Mars is in your Sixth House (of Work and Health) giving you the ability to get organized and work in a more productive manner.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Sagittarius – You’re feeling social today, and your need for a sense of belonging to something greater than yourself is making itself known. The Sun is in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) to help bring you the confidence you need to move forward.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Capricorn – Your dreams might be especially intense now. The Moon is in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) to help you make sense of them today. You dream of an unorthodox solution to a problem; don’t let that stop you. Try it out, because thinking outside the box may be the best way to solve it.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Aquarius – Today you’re going to have to reach out to others for help. Don’t look at this as a weakness; you can’t tackle everything on your own. Mercury is in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money) helping you feel better about reaching out.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is black.
- Pisces – Connect with your past and those who are close to you as Saturn is in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security). You need time to heal from the past in order for you to move on. This is going to be a good healing process for you.
- Your day is a 5.
- Your energy color is maroon.