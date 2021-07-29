Your Horoscope For Thursday July 29th
- Aries – You’re going to have to think outside the box today. Pluto is in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) providing you with the tools to be successful. Don’t be afraid to go down a path that’s full of uncertainty; it may be the best thing for you.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Taurus – Spend some time with your family today; you may not think you have the time, but you need to make it. You’re going through a lot right now, and the only way you’re going to get through it is by leaning on them. Venus is in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security) helping you see the light at the end of the tunnel.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Gemini – There are going to be small things that can offset your mood today. Don’t get too bummed out by this; they are things you can’t control. Saturn is in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession and Responsibility) to make sure your focus stays on the work that you need to complete.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is purple.
- Cancer – A large weight should lift from your shoulders today. The air around you has started to clear and you can see and think clearly about your next steps in life. Saturn is in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals) helping you relax as you take the next steps to make your life better.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is brown.
- Leo – Your life is being consumed by work, and it seems like you and your partner are in different worlds. Take that as a sign to make some time for them today. With Venus in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage) you’ll be able to rekindle the spark and create new memories together.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is white.
- Virgo – You may be offered an amazing opportunity today, but before you accept it take a minute to think about everything that’s involved. Saturn is in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) to help you clearly see what’s right in front of you, helping you decide if you should take it or not.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is red.
- Libra – Friends may be leaning on you today, and you need to step up and be there for them. Don’t overthink this, just let them talk to you and listen to what they are saying. Pluto is in your Third House (of Communication) giving you the confidence to say the right thing when needed.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Scorpio – Press the pause button on your life today. You’re in desperate need for some time off and time for yourself. Saturn is in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth & Undoing and Privacy & Secret) providing you a safe space to take care of you. If you discover that you don’t like certain things, you’ll have the means to change it.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is green.
- Sagittarius – Saturn is in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) helping you focus on your most intimate relationships. Life gets hectic but you don’t want them to feel like a placeholder. So, take some extra time and make them feel super special, it will mean the most to not only them but you as well.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Capricorn – You’re feeling overworked and stressed. Try and take it easy today; find something relaxing that will take your mind off everything. Mars is in your Sixth House (of Work and Health) helping you recharge so you’ll be ready to tackle the week.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is orange.
- Aquarius – You’ve been pouring yourself into your work, and so far there’s been zero rewards. Mars is in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money) and you’re going to get the praise that you deserve and the recognition from others as well. Try and stay humble during this time because just as soon as all this greatness comes your way, it can go just as fast.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Pisces – You’re gaining deeper insight into your work, your goals, and ambitions through a bit of trial and error. But at least you’re putting in the work to make sure you’re moving in the right direction. Saturn is going to be in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession and Responsibility) guiding your way.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is black.