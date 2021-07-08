Your Horoscope For Thursday July 8th
- Aries – Just because you’re financially stable now doesn’t mean you should go crazy. Saturn is in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession and Responsibility) and is going to guide you to be wiser with your money.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is red.
- Taurus – The Moon is in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) and it will push you to take that plunge to do something greater with your life. Hold your head high and push through it; it’s going to do wonders for you and your future.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is white.
- Gemini – Thanks to Mercury in your First House (of Self-Image) you are feeling renewed. You’ll feel more confident once you get back the emotional confidence you’ve been lacking for some time. And you’ll also feel more connected to those around.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is brown.
- Cancer – The Moon is in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) making it easier for you to find the adventure in the little things. You’re going to need this positive energy in a time like this.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Leo – You’ve been on autopilot and you haven’t really been focusing on your health. Uranus is in your Sixth House (of Work and Health) reminding you how it’s important to take care of your body. Don’t slack on the small but important things.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is black.
- Virgo – Don’t get stuck in your ways today; you can no longer think your way is the only way. Mars is in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) helping you see the error in that thinking. Once you change your thinking, you’ll see your relationships change for the better.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is green.
- Libra – Saturn is in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security) to clear up your home life just a tad. Take a break from trying to fix everything on your own, and allow other people to help you. This is going to bring your family closer than ever before.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Scorpio – Saturn is in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money) turning your emotional attention to developing your closest relationships. You’re going to get your reassurance that you’re a good friend by the end of day today. Your friends are going to show their appreciation for you and your friendship in ways you never thought.
- Your day is 10.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Sagittarius – The Sun is in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage) bringing balance and perspective into your closest relationships. This is going to cause you to adjust and adapt to the needs of the relationship. Everyone involved will thank you for this.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Capricorn – This is not the time to be social and putting yourself out there. Neptune is in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth and Undoing, Privacy and Secret) to help you focus on your needs. Don’t take this lightly, because you need to relax and figure your stuff out.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is orange.
- Aquarius – You have a lot on your plate but that’s not going to stop your friends from reaching out to you with their problems. Today you need to make time for them, and with Pluto in your Third House (of Communication) you’ll be the right person for the job.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Pisces – Today is going to be a day of reflection, and you’re going to realize there are things that have to change. Pluto is in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals) to keep the momentum of these new goals.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is purple.