Your Horoscope For Thursday June 24th
- Aries – You and everyone around you are on different pages and you need to sit down and take a breath. Mars is in your Third House (of Communication) to bring you peace in your relationships. This peace is going to be a breath fresh air for everyone.
- Your day is a 5.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Taurus – Your positive strength is especially noticeable today. You’re going to be radiating positive energy, you’re going to be more peaceful, and overall, you’re going to be in a better state of mind. Mercury is in your First House (of Self-Image) to show you how nice this new way of living will be for you.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Gemini – You try your hardest to plan every little detail of your life; you don’t like surprises and it’s hard for you to just go with the flow. Mercury is in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) making it clear that this is no way to live your life. It’s going to take a while but with this first step you’re going to learn to be more flexible.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is white.
- Cancer – You want to keep your eyes and ears open for any chances of a social invitation. Venus is in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals) picking up the pace in this area of your life. It’s going to do you some good to be around your friends.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is green.
- Leo – With everything that is happening around you today you’re going to welcome some new creative ways to take your mind off of things. Mercury is in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) and you should spend this time with your partner and let loose and laugh until your stomach hurts.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is red.
- Virgo – You’re holding tighter to your beliefs as people around you are losing theirs. Mars is going to be in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) to guide you through the mess others have brought to you.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is brown.
- Libra – Pluto is in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security) to help lift the bad energy that is surrounding your family. It may be wise to sit down with your family and have an honest conversation with them.
- Your day is a 5.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Scorpio – You’ve been working effortlessly on trying to secure your future financially; today you might receive some news that sets you back a little. No need to stress about it. Pluto is in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession and Responsibility) to help you navigate what you should do next.
- Your day is a 5.
- Your energy color is black.
- Sagittarius – Saturn is in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage) helping you better connect with that special someone. Your mutual dreams will inspire you to go through life with this partner. You have no idea how great this will be for the both of you.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is orange.
- Capricorn – Mercury is in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth and Undoing, Privacy and Secret) to give you that extra nudge to complete some things that aren’t quite completed yet. Once you get things done, you’re going to feel so much better, so stop waiting!
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Aquarius – You might be feeling needy today. It may be your instinct to turn to your close friends and family, but the right answer is to spend some time pampering yourself. Neptune is in your Sixth House (of Work and Health) to make this day all about you.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Pisces – Pluto is in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money) to remind you the reason you’re working so much. Don’t let the money guide you, your work is more meaningful than the paycheck you get and don’t forget that.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is rose gold.