Your Horoscope For Thursday June 9th
- Aries – It will be necessary that you break free from some limiting habits that could harm you in the long run. Mars is in your Sixth House (of Work and Health), which is good for mental health as well as helping you learn from past mistakes. Your day is a 5. Your energy color is green.
- Taurus – This morning, you need to take care of a lot of little things. After everything is finished, you'll have time to spend with your significant other. Appreciating the little things that make your partner so special is facilitated by Venus in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning). Your day is an 8. Your energy color is yellow.
- Gemini – Today looks like it will be a busy day and you won't be getting any breaks for a while. You will become a better person because of this. Take it in stride and don't think of it as a bad thing. You can see the good in this because the Moon is in your First House (of Self-Image). Your day is an 8. Your energy color is brown.
- Cancer – The time has come for you to share your feels, and today is the tipping point. Mars is in your Third House (of Communication) to give you the confidence and the right words needed to accomplish this. Your day is a 9. Your energy color is pink.
- Leo – You may find that today is a good day to assess your priorities. Your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals) is ruled by Venus, which makes it crystal clear how to proceed. After making your list, you'll have the confidence to complete it. Your day is a 9. Your energy color is purple.
- Virgo – It's as if you're living in fast forward; you're darting all over the place and leaving people behind. You're so laser focused on your dream that nothing can slow you down. With Uranus in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession, and Responsibility), nothing can stand in your way. Your day is a 10. Your energy color is white.
- Libra – As you wait for others to catch up, you're getting tired. With Mars in your Second House (of Self Worth), you have a sense of adventure, so don't waste time waiting. Your day is a 10. Your energy color is maroon.
- Scorpio – Ensure that your family is in a good position by working on some things. Reconnect with them and put everything else on hold. As Mercury is in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security), everything should go smoothly for you. Your day is a 7. Your energy color is orange.
- Sagittarius – As Saturn travels through your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth & Undoing, Privacy & Secrets), you will be open to much that is unseen. In your dreams, you may see things that you do not like, so the only thing you can do is to change them. But you are not alone! Your day is a 5. Your energy color is blue.
- Capricorn – It's going to be a very energetic day for you. As Mercury is in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure, and Romance), this will assist you in releasing that energy effectively. You will feel less stressed as a result. Your day is a 9. Your energy color is rose gold.
- Aquarius – You are stimulated today by the energy from the Sun in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality). Look for solutions outside of the box today. Your day is an 8. Your energy color is purple.
- Pisces – Your day of promoting positive partnerships is a wonderful one. You should nurture your relationship and take advantage of Neptune's position in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage). You can also mention something bothering you to them at this time. Your day is a 7. Your energy color is black.