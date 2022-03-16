Your Horoscope For Thursday March 17th
- Aries – You’ve been super busy with work but that’s no excuse for making your partner feel like they’re number two in your life. Neptune is in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage) helping you make your partner feel loved and wanted again. This will be good for the both of you.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Taurus – You’re in a self-contained mood and you’ll be more than happy to spend big chunks of the day by yourself. Mars is in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth & Undoing, Privacy & Secret) to give you that peace you’ve been looking for and help make some changes in your life.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Gemini – The connection between you and your partner is heating up, and this is going to cause you to focus on your physical and sensual needs more than usual. This is no surprise since Saturn is in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality), but just try and ease into it.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is white.
- Cancer –The Moon is in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) helping you see the pleasure in finding adventure. It may not come in the ways you expect but there are some things that are better when they happen in the most unexpected ways.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Leo – You’ve been thinking of new endeavors to explore, but this may not be the right time. Mercury is in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals) to help keep your spirits up while you wait for the perfect time to move forward.
- Your day is a 5.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Virgo – The Moon is going to in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) to help guide you down the path that brings you to a place where you can gain knowledge and move to a higher position at work. This is going to bring you much joy and excitement.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is green.
- Libra – Your positive strength is especially noticeable today. You’re going to be radiating positive energy, you’re going to be more peaceful, and overall, you’re going to be in a better state of mind. Mercury is in your First House (of Self-Image) to show you how nice this new way of living will be for you.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is black.
- Scorpio – You’re always the life of the party, and super extroverted, which is totally okay! But always being “on” takes a toll on you. Uranus is going to be in your Sixth House (of Work and Health) to give you the mental break you need.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is purple.
- Sagittarius – Dwelling on regret will be a waste of your precious time today. Seize the power of the present moment instead of looking back at the past. The Sun is in your Third House (of Communication) to help you talk to that person so that you can move forward.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is red.
- Capricorn – The Moon is in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security) stirring up deep emotions. You may need to have a conversation with your family regarding how you feel and what needs to change. It’s best if you handle this today so these emotions don’t build any more.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is orange.
- Aquarius – You and your loved ones are going to have an uncomfortable conversation today, regarding your financial situation. Saturn is in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money) bringing to light that you need to focus on this relationship more than getting the newest and hottest item.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Pisces – You may be under a great deal of pressure as you try to live up to your high expectations of yourself. Mars is in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession and Responsibility) to show you that you need to have mercy on yourself, because when you do others will too.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is brown.