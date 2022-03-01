Your Horoscope For Thursday March 3rd
- Aries – There’s nothing that can shake you from your core beliefs today. Mars is going to your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) to help you live your life to the fullest but still stay true to them.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is black.
- Taurus – You’ve been focused on work and you’ve allowed many things to slide. Saturn is in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security) to help you regroup with your loved ones and spend some quality time with them. Spending this time will help get you through the week.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Gemini – Mercury is in your First House (of Self-Image) and encourages you to be yourself, but some things are best off left unsaid. Since Mercury is still in retrograde and this is making you rather unforgettable. And you’re finally seeing yourself the way others do.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Cancer – Something from your past is going to pop up and remind you of something that you need to change about yourself. Don’t sweat it! Mars is in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth and Undoing, Privacy and Secret) to help with this time of growth for you.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Leo – Today is going to be a day of reflection, and you’re going to realize that there are things that have to change. Neptune is in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals) to keep the momentum of these new goals.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is brown.
- Virgo – You’ve been feeling a little insecure in your relationship, and you don’t feel like yourself. Take some time reflecting on your good qualities and talk with your partner. With Venus in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage) you’ll start to feel better about yourself and your relationship.
- Your day is a 5.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Libra – The New Moon is bringing energy to your Tenth House (of Career, Profession and Responsibility). This energy is going to drive you to work your hardest to make sure that people around you are looking at you more seriously. There’s nothing in your way.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Scorpio – Mars is in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) giving you the strength to express yourself to your friends and family. You’re going to be in touch with your creative side and put all that energy to work, and it’ll be the best product you’ve ever made.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is red.
- Sagittarius – You might be feeling needy today. It may be your instinct to turn to your close friends and family, but the right answer is spending time by yourself. You should spend time pampering yourself today. Neptune is in your Sixth House (of Work and Health) to make this day all about you.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is white.
- Capricorn – You’re going to feel amazing when you take a look at your finances. You can take a breath and see that all your hard work has paid off. And with Mercury is in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money) you’ll see that you can afford a little gift for yourself.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is green.
- Aquarius – The Moon is in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) to help you go from someone who is short tempered to someone laid back. You’re seeing that people are drifting from you and you came to the realization that you need to change your ways for the better.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is purple.
- Pisces – Neptune is in your Third House (of Communication) guiding you to the best way to handle a confrontation with your family. It's best if you remove your emotions from this conversation and just speak your truth, just don’t forget to listen!
Your day is a 6. Your energy color is orange.
- Your day is a 7
- Your energy color is violet