Your Horoscope For Thursday May 13th
- Aries – Stop trying to change something that most people admire about you. You've always been mature for your age, and this isn't going to change. This side of you is more comfortable with Saturn in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security).
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Taurus – Don't let negativity affect your day-to-day life. There are a lot of negative things out there these days. You will have Jupiter in your First House (of Self-Image) to block all negativity and so you only feel positivity.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Gemini – It looks like the honeymoon phase is winding down, but do not worry. Venus is still in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage), ensuring you will feel that mushy gushy love once more. There will always be a rainbow after a storm, so don't give up so easily.
- Your day is a 5.
- Your energy color is white.
- Cancer – You're about to receive some fierce energy, so make the most of it. You may finally get the recognition you've craved and your work life will be better than ever. Today your self-esteem will soar thanks to Pluto in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money).
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Leo –The Moon in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) will help you not to become a victim of your own desires. Eventually, you will stop throwing unnecessary shade and start thinking twice before you spend money.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is purple.
- Virgo – There has been some tension with you and your friends, and it’s gotten to the point where none of you are talking. Thanks to Neptune in your Third House (of Communication), you will be able to resolve all the drama with your friends and move forward to bigger and better things.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is green.
- Libra – You will better stand up for your beliefs when Saturn is in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance). When you are yourself, you will be followed by others, and you can turn a tense situation into something fun and unexpected.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Scorpio – It seems like everyone is extolling your virtues, but you don't believe them because you question their motives. Nevertheless, Pluto will move into your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Growth) and you will finally see what everyone has been saying. You will finally be confident in yourself.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is black.
- Sagittarius – You can separate work and pleasure today because Saturn is in your Sixth House (of Work and Health). Focus on work and just forget about everything else. You have a lot to get done, and you can't allow yourself to be distracted.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is orange.
- Capricorn – As the Sun enters your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth & Undoing, Privacy & Secret), your thoughts turn inward. Make peace with hurts and disappointments and celebrate the spiritual growth you've experienced. The progress you've made is no small accomplishment and you should be proud of how far you’ve come.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is red.
- Aquarius – It's hard to be a team player when you're used to being the star of the show. You should be able to stay focused on the tasks at hand while also working well with others since Saturn is in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession and Responsibilities). While you won't like it at first, you'll feel more relaxed in the end.
- Your day is a 5.
- Your energy color is brown.
- Pisces – As Jupiter is in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning), you're getting a fresh perspective on life. If you get out of the house and enjoy something different, you can find the path that makes you the happiest. Let go and enjoy yourself.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is pink.