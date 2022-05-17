Your Horoscope For Thursday May 19th
- Aries – There's nothing wrong with you being the leader of your pack, but every so often, it would be nice if you allowed someone to assist you. Take advantage of Mercury entering your Tenth House (of Career, Profession and Responsibility) and let it guide you to the right people to help you succeed!
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is orange.
- Taurus – Your hidden talent is going to be revealed today. Once you discover this talent, you'll look at yourself and life in a whole new light and wonder where it's been. Saturn is in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth and Undoing and Privacy & Secrets), to help you uncover this talent. Today is going to be a great day.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is brown.
- Gemini – Today you are looking to learn more about life, and with Neptune in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) you must adhere to your morals. Because of this, it will be difficult for you to drop everything and just jet off. It's important to keep your identity while getting new experiences.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is purple.
- Cancer – Today has the potential to be a great day for you. You feel good and you believe nothing can go wrong. Let your worries go and have fun today. Pluto will be in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure, and Romance), which will enhance your activities.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Leo – Your life is about to take a new turn, but you're hesitant to start it. However, Jupiter is in your First House (of Self-Image), so you can find the confidence to push through. If you believe in yourself, this is a good thing for you.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Virgo – Your loved one and you have lost the excitement, therefore, there is tension in your relationship today. Mercury rules your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage). Take your partner and spice things up a bit with this energy, it will remind you what made you fall in love in the first place.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is black.
- Libra – Your close friends and family will get to know you better today. Your friendships will undergo a transformation when Venus enters your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality). By sharing your deep thoughts with each other, your relationship will blossom.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is red.
- Scorpio – You should review the progress you've made in changing your ways regarding your friends and coworkers now that the Moon is in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals). Have you made any progress yet? Adjust your friendship goals and you'll be fine.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is purple.
- Sagittarius – With Neptune in your Sixth House (of Work and Health), you will be able to break out of old habits and routines today. Do something small to break the mold and don't think too hard about it. You will have an easier time if you find one thing that differs from the norm.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Capricorn – You might wonder a lot about the events of the day. You will be helped by Neptune in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security). As your support systems, your friends and family remind you of who you are. If all goes well, you should have figured it all out by now.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is white.
- Aquarius – There is only one thing that can be done right now, and that is to sit down with your friends and have a long overdue discussion. This is a situation that Mercury is helping you with in your Third House (of Communication).
- Your day is a 5.
- Your energy color is green.
- Pisces – Take advantage of the fierce energy coming your way. There's a good chance that your career will soar and that you'll finally get the recognition you've been waiting for. With Pluto in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money), your self-esteem is going to soar today.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is pink.