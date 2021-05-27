Your Horoscope For Thursday May 27th
- Aries – You’re definitely not yourself; you’re overthinking literally EVERYTHING and it’s not going to serve you well. Because of this, it may not the best time to be making rash decisions. Things are going to change once Neptune is in your First House (of Self-Image) to remind you just who you are.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is green.
- Taurus – The Moon is harmonizing with your sign today, and this influence serves as a nice energy boost, helping you feel in touch with your instincts. With the Moon in your sign it’s going to focus on your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) and you’re going to grow into a confident person and be ready to finally take that leap in your romantic life.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is purple.
- Gemini – You’re going to have some extra energy today and before you go stir crazy take a breath and put that energy into something productive. Uranus is in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) to be that voice of reason you need to start that new project.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is brown.
- Cancer – There is a lot to focus on in your messy life, but because Mars is in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security) there will be one less thing for you to worry about. It will bring a fresh spirit to your home life and make you excited to be engaging with those closest to you.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is white.
- Leo – Today you’re going to learn the importance of separating your work and personal life. You’ve been able to balance them as one, but you’ve noticed you’re not able to truly enjoy either one. Once you let Mercury work in your Sixth House (of Work and Health) you’ll see how happy you can be and you won’t believe just how much you’re missing out on.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Virgo – Life is speeding up as if it’s nudging you to take a few risks, make changes and follow new paths you haven't thought about taking before. This shift of Jupiter is affecting your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals). This is going to be scary for you, but you will feel so much better after you take the first step.
- Your day is a 5.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Libra – The Moon is in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money) putting you in good shape to sniff out overlooked assets, making all your money worries a thing of the past. But don’t get too comfortable because you don’t want to take it for granted.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is red.
- Scorpio – You’re gaining deeper insight into your work, your goals, and your ambitions through a bit of trial and error. But at least you’re putting in the work to make sure you’re moving in the right direction. Neptune is going to be in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession and Responsibility) to lead you down the right path.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Sagittarius – Be careful about sending out vibes that may be pushing others away. It’s true you may not be as trusting of new things, or people, but it may be wise to avoid pushing people away before they have a chance to prove themselves. This new switch in character is due to Saturn is in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth and Undoing, Privacy and Secret).
- Your day is a 5.
- Your energy color is black.
- Capricorn – You’re focusing so much on your friendships and making sure your friends know how much they mean to you, but that’s not enough; you have to give them their space. Jupiter is in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage) to encourage you to do the right thing.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Aquarius – Neptune is in your Third House (of Communication) guiding you to the best way to handle an upcoming confrontation with your family. It’s best if you remove your emotions from this conversation and just speak your truth; just don’t forget to listen as well!
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Pisces – The Moon is heading into your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) and you’re going to have the chance to adjust your emotional orientation if you feel like you need a change of pace. But don’t overthink things today; it’s not rocket science, just change things to make you feel better.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is orange.