Your Horoscope For Thursday May 5th
- Aries – You should focus on you and only you today! Jupiter is in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) to help you relax and forget about the pressing work responsibilities for now. Today you’re going to find the balance of work and play because if you don’t, you’re going to burn out.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is white.
- Taurus – You take pride in your life and you are happy with it, but you’ve been scrolling through social media too much and now you’re starting to have doubts. Today is the time to start saving for your dream vacation so you can go crazy with the posting and make others jealous! The Sun is in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals) to help you with this new way of thinking.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Gemini – You might not have the fluffy cushion you thought you had today when you look at your finances. If you're stressed out, don't worry about it, Mars is in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money) helping you cut back and save. It's going to be a good month for you.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Cancer – You’ll have some mixed emotions when someone from your past shows up today. Mars in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth & Undoing, Privacy & Secret) causing you to be a bigger person and give them another chance at being in your life once you remember all the good times you both shared!
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is purple.
- Leo – The Moon in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) helping you stay focused on fulfilling your dreams. You might need to ask for help, but once you do you’ll feel more at peace. Also, you’re going to realize that you don’t always have to do things on your own, it’s good to lean others!
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color rose gold.
- Virgo – It's time to share your thoughts with someone. If you don't, you may lose your cool on someone innocent. Because Neptune is in your Third House (of Communication), you can easily express what's on your mind and how you feel.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Libra – With all this misinformation floating around today try not to react quickly. It will be easier for you to focus on the facts and remove your emotions from the situation. Jupiter is in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) helping you make the best and smart choices for the current situation.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is green.
- Scorpio – Today there is nothing that can bring you down, and others will notice your positive energy. You’ll be a bright light that others will need, and by helping others you’ll be happier too. Mercury is in your First House (of Self-Image) to show you how nice this new way of living will be for you.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is brown.
- Sagittarius – It may seem like you don't have time to spend with your family today, but you need to make the effort. Because you are facing a lot right now, you will only be able to get through it if you lean on them. Venus is in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security), assisting you in seeing the light at the end of the tunnel.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is orange.
- Capricorn – Quit playing around and focus on your work today! You ran out of time, and you can no longer push your work off. Jupiter is in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession and Responsibility) helping you focus and get things done.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Aquarius – There’s a nice surprise in store for you; someone from your past makes an appearance today. There was a reason for their visit, and with Pluto in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage) you’ll be able to figure out if they are meant for a romantic partnership or just a friendship. Whatever path they’re meant to be it will be great for both of you.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is red.
- Pisces – Take a close look at the habits you've formed. Are there any you want to break? Mercury in your Sixth House (of Work and Health) will make it easier for you to break these bad habits, and replace them with healthy ones.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is black.