Your Horoscope For Thursday November 11th
- Aries – Venus is in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money); you’re going to be blindly making some choices today but you’re going to surprise yourself and the people around you with how you handle things. You’ll be able to walk with your head high for the rest of the week.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is brown.
- Taurus – You’ve been focused on work and you’ve allowed many things to slide. Saturn is in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security) to help you regroup with your loved ones and spend some quality time with them. This time spent will help propel you through the week on such a high note.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is green.
- Gemini – Today is going to be a day for reflection, and you’re going to realize there are things that have to change. Neptune is in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals) to keep the momentum of these new goals.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is purple.
- Cancer – Mars is in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) giving you the strength to express yourself to your friends and family. You’re going to be in touch with your creative side and put all that energy into work, and it’ll be the best product you’ve ever made.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is white.
- Leo – The Moon is in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) to help you go from someone who is short tempered to someone more laid back. You’re seeing that people are drifting from you and it’s made you realize you need to change your ways for the better.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Virgo – Mars is in your Third House (of Communication) giving you the confidence to speak like you own the world. Don’t worry about the little details; you know what you want to say and you have the confidence to back it up. Things are going to look great for you.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Libra – Today you’re really connecting with the energy Saturn is placing in your Ninth House (of Belief System and Higher Learning). This means you’ll have less pressure on you, and you’ll be able to take the day’s challenges with grace. You’re going to feel more at ease; this is your day to shine!
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is red.
- Scorpio – It should be advised to watch your attitude towards your loved ones. Just because you’re stressed doesn’t mean you can take it out on them. Venus is in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage) making it easier for you to talk through your feelings and lean on your family rather than fight with them.
- Your day is a 5.
- Your energy color is purple.
- Sagittarius – Uranus is in your Sixth House (of Work and Health) creating some opportunities for you to do some community service. This will be a good distraction for you. It will help take your mind off things that are stressing you out and put your energy towards something good.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Capricorn – With social media being so active in everyday life you’re thinking you need to unplug and reconnect with yourself for a bit. Saturn is in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth & Undoing, Privacy & Secret) helping you to be a little less active on the social platforms.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is black.
- Aquarius – Stand up and take action! You’re being pulled in many different directions, but you have your list made and you’re ready to work. Uranus is in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession and Responsibility) to help you complete everything you have to do today.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Pisces – You don’t have a clear mind, so it’s not the best time for you to be around others. Don’t worry too much because this won’t last long with Neptune in your First House (of Self-Image) to remind you just who you are. Give it a day or two and you’ll be back to your normal self.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is orange.