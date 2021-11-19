Your Horoscope For Thursday November 18th
- Aries – You’ve been trying to hold back your emotions from the past but the events of today could bring up something you’ve tried hard to forget. Mars are going to be in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth and Undoing, Privacy and Secret) so take this this time to share your feelings because once you do, you’ll feel much better.
- Your day is a 5.
- Your energy color is purple.
- Taurus – You’ve been working a lot lately and haven’t been able to reap the rewards of your efforts. Well, you’re about to put all your creative energy into planning a wonderful vacation for you and someone close to you. Pluto is in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) and this trip is going to be an amazing time away.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is green.
- Gemini – Jupiter is present in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) giving you a fresh perspective on life. Get out of the house and enjoy something different; this can lead you to the path that will make you the happiest. Just enjoy the ride and be free.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is red.
- Cancer – If you’re feeling under the weather, don’t panic. Just take the day for yourself; you’re just over worked. Mercury is in your Sixth House (of Work and Health) to show you the importance of taking time for yourself.
- Your day is a 5.
- Your energy color is black.
- Leo – You should take the day and reflect on your life. You’re going to see that you’re holding on to negative energy from years ago. With Neptune in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security) you’re going to able to share what’s in your heart with the people who love you the most. This is the healing you’ll need to move forward.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Virgo – You’re going to use the stress that you’ve been going through to help you get through the coming days. Jupiter is in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals) keeping you focused on your end goal. And once you make the steps needed, you’ll feel the stress subside.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Libra – You’re very good at pretending things don’t bother you. But there’s going to be something in the air today that is going to challenge you. Hold on though because Mercury is in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) helping things make sense through all this confusion.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Scorpio – Mars is in your First House (of Self-Image) helping you see the potential you have to be the shining star today. You’re one who always doubts yourself, but with this confidence that will lessen. Hold on to this new feeling and it will do wonders for you.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Sagittarius – Everything in your life is going so well; you’re making great money, you love your job, but where do your relationships stand? Venus is in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage) to show you that there is a lot of work that needs to be done in this area.
- Your day is a 5.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Capricorn – You’re in a tough place today; you want to be around people, but you don’t want to interact with them. Don’t feel so bad; The Sun is in your Third House (of Communication) to help you connect with others by listening to them.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is orange.
- Aquarius – The Sun is in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession and Responsibility) helping you learn to balance a lot of spinning plates. It’s no secret that you have a lot going on, but you don’t have more than you can handle. Stay positive and focused and you’ll get everything done.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is orange.
- Pisces – There is more than meets the eye to a money situation today. Jupiter is in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money) making the unknown a little more known to you. Once you get all the information, you’ll be better equipped to handle this situation.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is brown.