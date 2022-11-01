Your Horoscope For Thursday November 3rd
- Aries – There may be deep conversations with friends today, and you will learn a lot about yourself. You can see your true inner purpose when Jupiter is in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals). Coming to this realization will also give you so much confidence. Your day is a 9. Your energy color is white.
- Taurus – An active life is great, but it can hurt you if you don't maintain a healthy balance. Mercury in your Sixth House (of Work and Health) emphasizes how important it is to maintain a balance. Today is the day you start putting yourself first. Take advantage of this new way of living! Your day is an 8. Your energy color is green.
- Gemini – In your First House (of Self-Image), Neptune is influencing you today. When you speak with confidence, people will listen to you. You will also radiate warmth and enthusiasm, attracting more people. Your day is an 8. Your energy color is pink.
- Cancer – There's no doubt you feel like you're settling for less, and you're absolutely right! See how you can improve and begin making changes by looking at yourself through a clear lens. This new way of thinking will work wonders for you as Venus is in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money). Your day is an 8. Your energy color is orange.
- Leo – You want to experience more of life today. With Neptune in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning), you're going to hold on to your morals, so you won't be able to just drop everything and jet off. It's important to stay true to yourself while getting your new experiences. Your day is an 8. Your energy color is blue.
- Virgo – You might receive a gift from your close friend. It's important to remember that they're not trying to persuade you. As Jupiter is in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage), this kind gesture will be welcomed with love and happiness. Your day is an 8. Your energy color is black.
- Libra – If you hear things that upset you today, take them with a grain of salt. The most important thing you should do is heal your inner self and connect with those you love most. This journey will be aided by Venus in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots, and Security). Your day is a 6. Your energy color is red.
- Scorpio – You're not the one to take charge when it comes to spicing up your relationship., But Mercury’s retrograde affects your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) so you'll have more courage to do so. Your day is a 7. Your energy color is purple.
- Sagittarius – Maybe some friends are not doing their part on a work project you're collaborating on together. It would be better for you not to be enraged and carry the burden, but to contact them instead. Make sure you speak with facts and your point of view is heard when Mercury is in your Third House (of Communication). Your day is a 6. Your energy color is yellow.
- Capricorn – Having Mars in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure, and Romance) allows you to express yourself to your family and friends. The best product you've ever created will come from putting all that creative energy into work. Your day is an 8. Your energy color is rose gold.
- Aquarius – There's no need to spend time on social media or hanging out with your friends. Stay away from the situation if you're not in the right headspace. Pluto is in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth and Undoing, Privacy and Secret), helping you grow and gain confidence. Your day is a 6. Your energy color is brown.
- Pisces – You are dealing with a lot of drama with not only your friends but work as well. In spite of all this, Neptune in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession and Responsibility) urges you to keep your head down and focus on your work. Your day is 6. Your energy color is maroon.