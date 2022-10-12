Your Horoscope For Thursday October 13th
- Aries – You’re a problem solver to the core. Normally you take the needed action to fix things but today will be different. Venus is in your Third House (of Communication) causing you to change your ways and talk things out. By talking out the issues with others it will solve the problem but also bring you closer.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is black.
- Taurus – Just like most people, you thrive on compliments and praise from others. Today is going to be filled with complements. Just be aware that you may end up being putty in someone’s hands if you’re not careful. But Mars is in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money) helping you keep your guard up while receiving the compliments.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Gemini – There’s some tension in your relationship today, which may have you thinking your S.O. might not be the right person for you. But it’s not only your partner who’s to blame, you need to take a deep look at yourself. Thankfully Neptune is in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage) helping you get to the root of the issue and help you take the next steps in this relationship.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Cancer – As Neptune transits your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning), you must adhere to your morals today. Consequently, you won't be able to drop everything and just jet off. Getting new experiences while maintaining your identity is important.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is brown.
- Leo – Instead of getting frustrated by the lighthearted, flighty mood of the day, take advantage of it. Since the Moon is in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth and Undoing, Privacy and Secret), it's a good day to spend time with friends making lasting memories. Enjoy your day.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is red.
- Virgo – Do not dig deep into the barrel looking for bruised, misshapen, and rotten apples. Pull up the shiny, bright red apples instead. It can help you if Mars is in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure, and Romance). Whatever you bring to the surface will be spread far and wide, so choose the good times over the bad ones.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Libra – As Venus enters your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality), your friendships will undergo a transformation. Your relationships will blossom when you share your deepest thoughts with each other, so be open around those you care about.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is green.
- Scorpio – A few weeks ago, you may have jumped on an idea that suddenly came to you. Now that reality has set in, you see all the reasons why it won't work or why you need to think through things more clearly. Venus is in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession, and Responsibility), to help you stay focused.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is white.
- Sagittarius – Having reached all your other goals, it's time to set some new ones. You will have a better idea of how to grow in other aspects of your life when Uranus is in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals). With these set, you'll feel confident about moving forward!
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Capricorn – Today it's easy to see your positive strength. Your presence radiates glory to those around you. You are polite, gentle, and peaceful by nature because Jupiter is in your First House (of Self-Image). A jewel often goes unnoticed and unappreciated. Worlds are at your fingertips.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is purple.
- Aquarius – This is a good time to set new goals for the future since Mars is in your Sixth House (of Work and Health). The people around you will be extra supportive of you over the next few weeks. If you need advice, don't be afraid to ask.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is orange.
- Pisces – As messy as your life is, there is one less thing for you to worry about because the Moon and Mars are aligned in the Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security). You feel more excited about engaging with those closest to you when your home life is infused with a fresh spirit.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is maroon.