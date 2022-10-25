Your Horoscope For Thursday October 20th
- Aries – You don’t have to go crazy and spend all your money just because you’re financially stable. Mars in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession and Responsibility) is guiding you to be more financially responsible.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is white.
- Taurus – There’s a gap in your understanding with your partner right now, so you are putting pressure on yourself to work things out. Venus is in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage), allowing you to assess what you need from each other. You’ll have a better love life after some time.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is green.
- Gemini – In your Sixth House (of Work and Health), The Sun encourages you to take better care of your health. Make a shopping list to get your diet on track! And don’t forget to take walks; the time spent outdoors will do wonders for your daily life.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Cancer – Your surroundings are making you kind of testy and quick to anger. In your Third House (of Communication), Saturn encourages you to share your thoughts and feelings while also taking other people’s feelings into account. In addition to helping their mood, you will have a way with words.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Leo – Your focus will be on your romantic relationships. As Venus moves into your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality), you may be able to recall why you started this journey together and rekindle the passion.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is black.
- Virgo – You’ll be ready to slow down and take it easy when Mars is in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth and Undoing, Privacy and Secret). Your body has taken the hit because you have been working nonstop lately. Be sure to rest up by avoiding others and social media.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is red.
- Libra – You can easily change your routines with Mars in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance). Your friends will love hanging out with you because you’ll be so much better and you’ll release negative toxins out of your system!
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Scorpio – There may be some issues between you and your family that need to be addressed. You are creating a safe space for everyone to share their thoughts and be heard as Pluto transits your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots, and Security). There will be better outlook for everyone involved after this hard conversation.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is purple.
- Sagittarius – There’s a sense that life is speeding up, nudging you to take risks, make changes, and journey down new paths. Jupiter’s shift in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals) is going to be scary, but once you take the first step, you’ll feel so much better.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Capricorn – Today you’re waking up on the right side of the bed and you’re going to look at the day in a different light! Your First House (of Self-Image) is also ruled by Mars, helping you understand what others see when they view you.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Aquarius – As people around you lose their beliefs, you hold more tightly to yours. You will be guided through the mess others have caused by Mars visiting your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning).
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is orange.
- Pisces – With Mars entering your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money), you have the clarity to examine your finances accordingly. Put your money in your savings for a rainy day; you may be surprised with what you discover!
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is brown.