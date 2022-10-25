Your Horoscope For Thursday October 27th
- Aries – Rest and restore your spirit by taking some time away from the hustle and bustle. Uranus is in your Sixth House (of Work and Health), showing you how to work hard and relax even harder. And be sure to take care of your mental health as well. Your day is a 9. Your energy color is red.
- Taurus – Mercury is in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage), making you sensitive to signs of power imbalances. Using this shift in thinking, you and your partner will be on the same page, making it the best time for the both of you. Your day is an 8. Your energy color is white.
- Gemini – In the coming days, you will use the stress you've been experiencing to help you. You are kept focused on your end goal by Jupiter in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals). You'll also feel better and less stressed once you take the necessary steps. Your day is a 7. Your energy color is yellow.
- Cancer – This is a day of adventure, learning, and romance as the Moon spends the day in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure, and Romance). You'll feel energized and inspired by activities that feed your soul. Your day is a 9. Your energy color is blue.
- Leo – Your professional and personal lives are getting serious, and your mental state is good. You are feeling positive, energized, and enthusiastic about these new changes. It's important to make sure that everyone involved feels your love and positive energy when the Moon moves into your Fourth House (of Home, Roots, and Security). Your day is a 9. Your energy color is black.
- Virgo – You will work your hardest to make sure the people around you take you more seriously as this New Moon brings energy to your Tenth House (of Career, Profession, and Responsibility). This is something you can achieve without any obstacles. Your day is a 10. Your energy color is maroon.
- Libra – Since Mercury is in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning), it's best to listen to and learn from those more grounded and wiser than you. Your day is a 6. Your energy color is pink.
- Scorpio – When the Moon is in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money), take into account your resources before making any decisions. If you think you need money to be happy, you won't be happy; you have to find happiness within yourself first. Your day is an 8. Your energy color is orange.
- Sagittarius – For you to be productive today, you need to be gentle with yourself and learn more about your needs. Don't rush anything today, and don't take anything too seriously. This journey will be assisted by Mars, who is in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth, Undoing, Privacy, and Secret). Your day is a 5. Your energy color is green.
- Capricorn – It's a tough time in your life, and you don't know how to deal with everything that's going on. In order to do it in a healthy way, you'll need to talk to your close friends and Mercury in your Third House (of Communication) to help you do so. Your day is a 5. Your energy color is rose gold.
- Aquarius – It’s been a long process, but you've finally reached the place where you wanted to go with your attitude and how you handle things. Your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) is helping you, thanks to Mars’ presence. Your day is a 9. Your energy color is brown.
- Pisces – The first time you meet someone, they just remember you. You always look at life from a glass half full perspective, no matter what you're going through. You will be able to make even more connections today with Saturn in your First House (of Self-Image). Your day is a 9. Your energy color is purple.