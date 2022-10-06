Your Horoscope For Thursday October 6th
- Aries –You have many options to express yourself creatively with Mars in the Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure, and Romance). It may be your dream to share your inner passions on stage with the world. Strong emotions and a dreamy perspective are assets. You should not suppress your voice.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is white.
- Taurus – Since Pluto is in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals), you need to see things from a different perspective. It won't take long for your struggle to end, and you'll be able to move forward to better things.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Gemini – You will see the joy of being in the background of your life today as the Moon is in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality). Being in charge and taking the lead is so natural to you, but this will show you that you don’t always have to be in charge.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Cancer – It may seem as if you have lost touch with your dreams. Now it's time for you to figure out what you want to do. Pluto is stationed in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth and Undoing, Privacy, and Secrets), allowing you to follow your own path without getting caught up in other people's agendas. Take charge more and you'll be happier.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Leo – Emotional fulfillment is as important as finding more from life. Your goal is clear, but you should discuss it with those closest to you before doing anything else. Jupiter in your Third House (of Communication) will assist you in expressing what you want. Now it's just a matter of waiting.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is brown.
- Virgo – You seem to be feeling yourself today, and nothing appears to be standing in your way. This extra confidence in yourself can be credited to the Moon in your First House (of Self-Image).
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is red.
- Libra – Your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage) is ruled by Venus today. Make your home into the boudoir of your beloved's dreams and invite them over. Spice things up with some scented candles and aromatic oils. It will do wonders for your relationship.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is green.
- Scorpio – You may think about your family as The Moon enters your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots, and Security). There may be several past events that come to mind today, and you may be tempted to let them control your day but resist that temptation. Allow your family to be there for you as you navigate all these new emotions.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is purple.
- Sagittarius – It could be a difficult day for you today. Pluto is in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession, and Responsibility) so you should avoid unnecessary drama and stay focused.
- Your day is a 5.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Capricorn – Your strong emotions may be hindering your dreams. It's possible that you are lost in your own thoughts because you are so engrossed in your vision of the future. With Jupiter in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning), you can look at things with fresh eyes and reevaluate your situation.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is black.
- Aquarius –You've been working hard for quite some time and feel like you never get what you deserve. Don’t worry, it will come soon. If Neptune is in your Second House (of Self-Worth), you'll feel like you're on top of the world.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Pisces – Every day you have more and more work to do, but don't forget to take care of yourself today. Jupiter rules your Sixth House (of Work and Health), so this will be easier for you. There will be no end to your projects.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is orange.