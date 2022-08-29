Your Horoscope For Thursday September 1st
- Aries – In addition to interacting with people, you will gain new knowledge from your conversations. It is Mercury in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) that motivates you to do so.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Taurus – Meditation and yoga can help you wake up feeling calm and relaxed. Since the Moon is in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth & Undoing and Privacy & Secret), you are able to release negative energies.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Gemini – With Neptune occupying your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality), you can finally let go of some negative energy. This will help you and your partner connect on a whole new level.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is black.
- Cancer – It is essential that you have a go-getter attitude if you plan to share your ideas in the future. As long as Venus is in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals), you should be vocal and insistent about your goals. Enjoy your journey.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Leo – You're buzzing with chatty thoughts today, so share your thoughts and ideas. It is important for you to find a balance between sharing your ideas and listening to others as Venus occupies your Third House (of Communication). Your life will be filled with these lessons.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Virgo – Saturn in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure, and Romance) will make your community outings more fun. As well as serving the greater good, this outing will bring the community together. You'll be a part of an important change, so feel good about that.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is orange.
- Libra – Because the Sun is in your Second House (of self-worth and money), you have this extra boost of confidence today. It has been a while since you've doubted yourself. Keep your doubts at bay!
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is green.
- Scorpio – It's important to give your relationships all the attention and effort they need to succeed today. Today is the perfect day to catch up with that special someone. Having Saturn in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage) will ignite a fire between you and them.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is brown.
- Sagittarius – Take control today, be the boss you are, and be in charge. Mars in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession and Responsibility) helps you stay focused.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Capricorn – Make a good impression when meeting new people. Uranus shines like a star in your First House (of Self-Image). Connecting with new people and reminding yourself of who you are can be easier with this energy.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is orange.
- Aquarius – The Moon and Mars are aligned in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots, and Security) right now, and their energy will calm you and allow you to focus on getting your life back on track.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is red.
- Pisces – Neptune encourages you to stay on top of your workout routine in your Sixth House (of Work and Health). You can improve your quality of life by exercising and clearing your mind. Your day will also be more productive if you have more energy.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is purple.